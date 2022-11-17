BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Kingfisher Thursday

The ultimate weekday groove is coming your way again. Do not miss our Kingfisher Thursday; it is going to be one for the books.

YPick and his acoustic band will be live; we will also have the amazing Fiokee performing.

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Ladies, it’s your night, Are you ready? Pull up with your squad and make it a golden night with DJ Shogzy on music policy for the after-party.

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Sip and Paint.NG At Sketch Lagos

The perfect Thursday plan exists and this is the one!

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sketch Restaurant Lagos, 5 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0904 000 0081, 0908 845 190 OR HERE

After Dark Friday with Chiby

After Dark Friday with Chiby is back with DJ Tohbahd on deck.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Yard Friday – Nostalgia Back to the ’90s

It’s time to get your groove on! Get ready for Nostalgia as we bring back the 90’s vibes and childhood memories in an atmosphere of fun, good music, food, and great people. The dress code is from the 90s. This is a special kind of party and experience you do not want to miss out on. Admission is FREE.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: 30Yard+ Lounge, 30B Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Night Of Worship 2022

The Night of Worship is an all-night worship encounter.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Adumaadan Exposition

Adumaadan Expo is a 14days event. Free Fashion Illustration training, textile making/design, etc. Paint&Sip and Art exhibition.

Date: Friday, November 18 – Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Adumaadan Art Gallery, 14 Adediran St, Ikosi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Showcase With Amakarh

Come watch Amakarh perform specially for you.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: BayRoot Bar And Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Hotel Smirnoff

Naira Marley, Blaqbonez, Ayra Starr, Bella Shmurda, Spinall, DJ Wysei, Shody and others will check in to Hotel Smirnoff this weekend.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

INTER7EPT

A special event with S.One, Karlo Wanny, and Icey.

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Soul Club, 133 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08033208111 for more info.

Pottery Hangout

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: ParkView Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Ultimate Paintball Battle 2.0

Are you a fan of adrenaline-pumping activities? Adrenaline Junkie? We’ve got something for you. A paint-balling event is happening this weekend.

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery Workshop

A fun afternoon with an awesome crowd, a complimentary drink, and your take-home art! What’s not to love?

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

House Nation

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Venue: Spice Route, 36 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fun Day (Games and Networking)

Lovers of Football, fun and enjoyment gather in here! YellowLyfe in collaboration with Nobs and Berries is bringing you the littest World cup watch party ever. The buzz, the networking, and the sense of the game experience are something you do not want to miss out on. Rep your team and show your love for the game. Guess what? it is totally FREE but you need to register.

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Nobs & Berries restaurant, Plot 24, 113 Adebisi Ogunniyi Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE

Hallelujah Live – A Live Worship Experience and Recording

A live worship and recording experience hosted by Nathaniel Bassey featuring Ministers – Sinach, William McDowell and Victoria Orenze.

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Kings Court Tower, 3 Keystone Bank Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Wallpaper Experience

An opportunity to explore a unique sector of incredibly creative images in the art community.

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Soundhub Studios Lekki, Tulip Heaven 2 Estate, Alternative Route, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099

Camp Vepee

Don’t get stuck in that Monday traffic or struggle to let it out elsewhere!

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE