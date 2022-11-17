Connect with us

Events Music News Promotions

'Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos' Concert This December | Here's All You Need to Know

Events News Promotions

Rose of Sharon Foundation Host 'Rise Up' Concert to Raise Awareness & Seek Support for Widows & Orphans

Events Inspired Promotions

Kanekalon Hairstylist Workshop in Portharcourt was eventful | Here are the moments

Events News Promotions

Digital Space Capital Announces New Management Board at its Quantum Leap 3 Event

Events News Promotions

Jossy Entertainment has an Array of Events for 'December in Calabar' | Here's what you need to know

Events News Promotions

Here is What to Expect from the “Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”

Events Inspired News Promotions

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

Events Promotions

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

Events Promotions

Check Out Some of the Delightful Moments from Baileys at the MBGN 2022 Pageant

Events Scoop

The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Events

‘Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos’ Concert This December | Here’s All You Need to Know

Published

5 hours ago

 on

December just got another addition to its line-up of events, ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’, this singer and songwriter is set to deliver more memorable performances for his fans to close the year 2022.

Following a noteworthy year for the ‘Buga’ crooner, Kizz Daniel will be headlining at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to thrill his fans to a night of fantastic music and a great party vibe.

Over the years, with the growing consistency and influence of the singer, there have been conversations about Kizz Daniel having one of the most impressive catalogs of chart-topping tracks and ‘anthems’ earning him the respect of his peers.

Live Wire Concert in conjunction with Flyboy Inc will be bringing you this Awesome night of amazing music with hours of Kizz Daniel on stage along with other popular acts.

Tickets are available on nairabox:
N20,000 for Early Bird Regular,
N40,000 for Early Bird VIP,
N150,000 for Early Bird VVIP,
N3,000,000 for Silver Table,
N4,000,000 for Gold Table.

For information on reservations and sponsorship bookings, please send a mail to livewireconcerts or call; 09070070026 & 08070522349

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: How to Build Wealth With Land Flipping

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here’s a List of Albums Released This Year 

Yetty Williams: How to Teach Children Self-Awareness in this Digital Age

Funmto Ogunbanwo Talks to Us About Her Mental Health Advocacy & Founding Ibi Ayo
css.php