‘Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos’ Concert This December | Here’s All You Need to Know

December just got another addition to its line-up of events, ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’, this singer and songwriter is set to deliver more memorable performances for his fans to close the year 2022.

Following a noteworthy year for the ‘Buga’ crooner, Kizz Daniel will be headlining at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to thrill his fans to a night of fantastic music and a great party vibe.

Over the years, with the growing consistency and influence of the singer, there have been conversations about Kizz Daniel having one of the most impressive catalogs of chart-topping tracks and ‘anthems’ earning him the respect of his peers.

Live Wire Concert in conjunction with Flyboy Inc will be bringing you this Awesome night of amazing music with hours of Kizz Daniel on stage along with other popular acts.

Tickets are available on nairabox:

N20,000 for Early Bird Regular,

N40,000 for Early Bird VIP,

N150,000 for Early Bird VVIP,

N3,000,000 for Silver Table,

N4,000,000 for Gold Table.

For information on reservations and sponsorship bookings, please send a mail to livewireconcerts or call; 09070070026 & 08070522349

