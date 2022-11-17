Highlights from Wizkid’s Concert at the Madison Square Garden

The whole internet is still talking about Wizkid‘s concert that rocked Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 16. The Afrobeats star got the crowd screaming, and DJ Tunez got the crowd hype.

Wizkid definitely knows how to shut down a show. If you missed it, take a look here!

16/11: @wizkidayo Performing "Everyday, Bad To Me, Call Me Everyday + Money & Love" At The MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 🇺🇸🖤🗽 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/zUDmOniySw — WIZKID GALLERY (@WizkidGallery) November 17, 2022

J Balvin, Rich The Kid and Myke Towers at Wizkid's MSG concert tonight ✨️ #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/VRLGZYV2ic — lloyd¿ (@lloydtweetz) November 17, 2022

The fan that just hopped the stage with Wizkid at MSG 🤣🤣😅😅 https://t.co/WuvbXWNJC7 pic.twitter.com/VSEGy3z8MC — Vaccine Shaw, Atty At Law ⚖️ 🇳🇬 (@RatchetNerd_) November 17, 2022