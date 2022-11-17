Music
Highlights from Wizkid’s Concert at the Madison Square Garden
The whole internet is still talking about Wizkid‘s concert that rocked Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 16. The Afrobeats star got the crowd screaming, and DJ Tunez got the crowd hype.
Wizkid definitely knows how to shut down a show. If you missed it, take a look here!
Big Mood 😎 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/AHxftPHQfU
— TEAMWIZKID WORLDWIDE (@TeamWizkidFc) November 17, 2022
Blessed 😇🙏 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/L9syL7Bc9n
— TEAMWIZKID WORLDWIDE (@TeamWizkidFc) November 17, 2022
Proper soldout 🔥🦅#WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/vzIvu2UzHT
— STARBOY GUCCI🖤🧘♂️🖤 (@GucciStarboi) November 17, 2022
16/11: @wizkidayo Performing "Everyday, Bad To Me, Call Me Everyday + Money & Love" At The MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 🇺🇸🖤🗽 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/zUDmOniySw
— WIZKID GALLERY (@WizkidGallery) November 17, 2022
16/11: @wizkidayo Performing "FRAMES" At The MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 🇺🇸🖤🗽 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/BUHDKIFoxm
— WIZKID GALLERY (@WizkidGallery) November 17, 2022
16/11: @wizkidayo Performing "GINGER" At The MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 🇺🇸🖤🗽 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/iO9dgflzIt
— WIZKID GALLERY (@WizkidGallery) November 17, 2022
J Balvin, Rich The Kid and Myke Towers at Wizkid's MSG concert tonight ✨️ #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/VRLGZYV2ic
— lloyd¿ (@lloydtweetz) November 17, 2022
The fan that just hopped the stage with Wizkid at MSG 🤣🤣😅😅 https://t.co/WuvbXWNJC7 pic.twitter.com/VSEGy3z8MC
— Vaccine Shaw, Atty At Law ⚖️ 🇳🇬 (@RatchetNerd_) November 17, 2022
Money & Love at MSG 🤩💜🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/WrV4QLP68w
— Feli Baby 💛✨ (@IDGAFelicia) November 17, 2022
OJUELEGBA ❤️ #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/CM3VFkToNS
— Mo. (@TheMofeoluwa) November 17, 2022
We had our light out for Davido😭😭😭 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/U5nlipdRD4
— sophia🐺🐺🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@yummygirrll) November 17, 2022
Overraw best in singing at #WizkidxMSG 🎶 pic.twitter.com/TqHYSNBTsM
— ISAIAH (@afamxl) November 17, 2022