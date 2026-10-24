Milan Meets Lagos: Salone del Mobile Makes a Stunning Debut at Design Week Lagos 2026!

The global design world just got a major dose of Lagos energy! In a historic moment for the African creative scene, the world-renowned Salone del Mobile. Milano officially touched down in Nigeria for the very first time during Design Week Lagos 2026.

Held at the iconic National Theatre, the high-profile gathering brought together international design heavyweights, top Nigerian architects, interior designers, business leaders, and cultural icons for an unforgettable exchange of ideas and inspiration.

Leading the Italian delegation were Marco Sabetta, General Manager, Salone del Mobile and the legendary Marva Griffin Wilshire, Founder & Curator, SaloneSatellite. The strategic visit highlights Nigeria’s booming demand for luxury design and luxury living, with demand for Italian craftsmanship reaching record highs across the continent.

Honors & Cultural Magic

A major highlight of the week was the inaugural IDEA Honours, where Marva Griffin Wilshire received the Architectural Legacy Honour—complete with a breathtaking custom award plaque crafted by iconic Nigerian master Demas Nwoko, MFR. Also celebrated were visionary architect Lesley Lokko and celebrated artist Yinka Shonibare CBE.

“Being here in Lagos today allowed us to discover remarkable new African talent and build the conditions that will help young designers forge their paths globally,” shared an inspired Marva Griffin Wilshire.

Making a New Africa From guided exhibition tours to rich panel sessions focused on this year’s theme, Making a New Africa: From Material to Market, the atmosphere was charged with ambition and creativity.

Design Week Lagos founder Titi Ogufere emphasized that Africa’s rich materials, heritage, and creative talent are ready to drive global industrial growth.

With Design Week Lagos running through October 25th, the city has firmly cemented its status as Africa’s ultimate capital for design, innovation, and style. Next stop? Milan for the 65th edition of Salone del Mobile in April 2027!

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