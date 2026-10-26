Beyond the Skyline: How Landmark Waterview Is Shaping a New Era of Premium Living in Lagos

With 200-plus live, work and play apartments, panoramic Atlantic views and an established business and leisure destination at its doorstep, Landmark Africa‘s latest residential development, Landmark Waterview Apartments, is positioning itself as a

compelling addition to Lagos’ premium property market. The main value proposition is “convenience living”.

Lagos has no shortage of ambitious residential developments. Across Victoria Island, Ikoyi and the Lekki corridor, new towers continue to reshape the city’s skyline, competing for the attention of homeowners and investors. Yet, as the premium property market becomes increasingly competitive, the question for developers is no longer simply how high they can build but what lasting value they can offer beyond the apartment itself.



For Landmark Africa, the answer lies in a business model it has spent nearly three decades developing.

With Landmark Waterview Apartments, the company is bringing residential ownership into one of Lagos’ most established business, leisure, and lifestyle destinations, combining contemporary homes with the commercial activity, hospitality infrastructure, and recreational experiences that have become synonymous with the Landmark brand.



The 20-storey development, situated within Landmark Lagos ecosystem in Victoria Island, has apartments overlooking the Atlantic coastline and Lagos skyline. Approximately 40% of the apartments have already been sold, reflecting early market interest in a project that seeks to offer more than conventional apartment ownership.

From Commercial Real Estate to Destination Development

Landmark Africa’s journey began in 1997 with serviced offices, long before the concept of integrated lifestyle destinations became a prominent feature of Nigeria’s real estate market.



Over the years, the company expanded into commercial property, mixed-use developments featuring hospitality, tourism, entertainment, and leisure components, developing a portfolio that reflects an increasingly diversified approach to real estate.



Its flagship Landmark Lagos destination became one of the most visible expressions of that strategy.



By bringing together corporate offices, event facilities, restaurants, hospitality, retail, andrecreational attractions, the company helped establish a destination that attracted more than four million visitors annually at its peak.



The significance of that achievement extends beyond visitor numbers. It demonstrated Landmark’s ability to create and sustain commercial activity by attracting businesses and consumers to a shared destination.

Waterview represents an important next step in that evolution: introducing residential ownership into an environment that has already established its commercial and lifestyle appeal.



For buyers, this means investing in a property connected to an existing destination rather than relying solely on the promise of future neighbourhood development.

A Waterfront Address with a Distinctive Proposition

A major attraction of Landmark Waterview Apartments is its position within Victoria Island, one of Lagos’ principal centres for business, hospitality and high-value residential property.



The development offers city, mixed and ocean views, with selected corner apartments designed to provide expansive outlooks, additional natural light and generous living spaces.



Its design also incorporates two dedicated leisure floors, with facilities including an infinity swimming pool, gym, spa, children’s recreational areas, games room and outdoor lounges. Smart-home technology, concierge services and controlled access are intended to support residents’ convenience and security.



An important part of the wider development vision is the proposed artificial beachfront and canal experience, which would introduce a distinctive recreational feature to the residential offering.



The ambition is to combine the appeal of coastal living with a broad range of private amenities and access to established leisure and hospitality facilities.



This leisure integration is particularly relevant in Lagos, where proximity to business districts, recreational destinations, and essential services can significantly influence how residents experience the city.



For professionals with demanding schedules, families seeking accessible recreational facilities and buyers who divide their time between Nigeria and other countries, these considerations can be as important as the residences themselves.



The Investment Case: Owning a Home That Can Also Work as an Asset

Landmark Waterview’s investment appeal extends beyond its architectural design and location.



The development is being marketed to a diverse range of buyers, including Nigerian professionals, high-net-worth individuals, diaspora investors and corporate organisations seeking residential accommodation in Victoria Island.

A buyer may acquire an apartment as a primary residence, maintain it as a home for visits to Lagos or explore opportunities within the long-term rental and short-let markets.



For investors seeking a different ownership arrangement, the Landmark Executive Apartments model offers access to a professionally managed hospitality investment structure, subject to its applicable terms.



This range of possibilities underpins the development’s proposition: Own it. Use it. Earn from it.



The concept is particularly relevant to diaspora buyers, who may want to maintain a residential base in Nigeria without leaving the property entirely unused during extended periods abroad.



Corporate buyers may also find value in apartments that can accommodate executives, expatriate employees or visiting personnel within an established commercial district.



Although investment returns remain subject to market conditions, operating costs and occupancy performance, the opportunity to combine personal use with potential income generation broadens the property’s relevance beyond traditional homeownership.

With apartments marketed from approximately US$125,000, subject to availability and pricing changes, Waterview offers several entry points into the development.



From Market Interest to Delivery

Beyond its commercial positioning, Landmark Waterview is entering an important phase in its development.



The 20-storey project has reached its 13th floor, with construction progressing towards a targeted completion date in the fourth quarter of 2027. The current reported sale of approximately 40% of its apartments also provides an indication of buyer interest ahead of completion.



For Landmark Africa, delivering Waterview represents an opportunity to strengthen its position within Lagos’ residential market while expanding an operating model historically associated with commercial property, hospitality and leisure.

A New Chapter in Landmark’s Lagos Story

Nearly three decades after Landmark Africa began operations, Waterview reflects how far the company’s development strategy has evolved.

From serviced offices to major commercial and leisure destinations, its growth has been shaped by an ability to identify opportunities and develop properties that respond to changing patterns of business and consumer demand.

Waterview carries that thinking into residential real estate, with a development that combines the appeal of an Atlantic-facing address, the Landmark ecosystem. Contemporary residential facilities, and investment flexibility. Its longer-term significance

will be measured not only by the addition of 274 apartments to Lagos’ residential market, but by the value delivered to homeowners and investors as the development becomes operational.

For Landmark Africa, it is another opportunity to demonstrate how its experience in business, hospitality, and leisure can be translated into a differentiated residential offering.

For buyers, it presents the prospect of owning a home within a destination that has already become part of Lagos’ commercial and social landscape.

Landmark Waterview Apartments — Your home in the heart of Lagos.

For further information, visit www.landmarkwaterview.com or email [email protected].

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Landmark