The Beatz Awards Unveils 2026 Nominees, Marking 11 Years Of Celebrating The Creators Behind The Sound



The Beatz Awards has announced the nominees for its 11th Edition, celebrating 11 years of recognising the creative minds, technical professionals and business stakeholders whose work drives Nigeria’s music industry and the wider African music ecosystem.



Guided by the theme “Behind the Beat, Beyond the Beat”, this year’s nominations span music production, songwriting, sound engineering, music video direction, broadcasting, digital music platforms, artist management and the wider business of music. The awards spotlight the people and teams whose contributions often happen beyond the public gaze but remain essential to the creation, distribution and commercial success of music.



The production categories feature leading and emerging talents across Afro Pop, Afro Beat, Afro R&B, Afro Hip-Hop, Afro Highlife, Afro Soul, Afro Dancehall and Afro Gospel. Nominees include Magicsticks, Sarz, Niphkeys, Ozedikus, Fresh VDM, Ragee, Saszy Afroshii, Tems, Dunnie, Bloody Civilian and rising producers Hunkie Beats, Juixce, Decs, Lekaa Beats, JJAY, Jhay2unez and Shallythechampion.



The 2026 field also recognises technical and creative excellence in mixing and mastering, music video direction and songwriting. Broadcasting, media and music business categories include radio and television stations, OAPs, DJs, artist managers, record labels, blogs, online music platforms, A&Rs, live bands and entertainment lawyers.

“Behind every hit record is a team the audience never sees. Our nominees are the engine of African music.” — Elijah John, Founder & Executive Producer, The Beatz Awards

Public voting opens on 21 October and runs until 16 November 2026. Music fans and supporters are encouraged to visit the official website, explore the nominees and cast their votes. The 11th Edition awards ceremony will take place on 21 November 2026 at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Vote & Explore The Full List Of Nominees

thebeatzawards.com/nominees-2026 | Voting: 21 October–16 November 2026



About The Beatz Awards



Founded in 2015 by Elijah John, The Beatz Awards is a Nigerian awards platform dedicated to recognising the creative, technical and business professionals behind the music industry, including producers, songwriters, engineers, broadcasters, music platforms and other key contributors.



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