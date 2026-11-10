Mark Your Calendars: Afthonia Sample Sale Returns with Huge Savings on Nigerian Fashion

Afthonia is set to host another edition of its Sample Sale on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos. The event will bring together Nigerian fashion brands offering selected pieces from previous collections, samples, and overstock.

The event will feature 11 vendors, comprising nine clothing designers, one bag designer, and one jewellery vendor. Shoppers will have the opportunity to discover pieces from Nigerian brands while giving existing stock another chance to find buyers.

At its May 2026 edition, the Afthonia Sample Sale recorded 133 pieces sold. The November edition builds on this by creating another opportunity for designers to sell existing stock that may otherwise remain in storage after newer collections are introduced.

The idea behind the Sample Sale is simple: clothing that has already been made should have the opportunity to find buyers and be worn. By bringing these pieces to shoppers, Afthonia hopes to help designers make better use of existing stock while giving customers the opportunity to shop from Nigerian brands.

Garment Care will also be available at the event, offering alteration services for shoppers who need adjustments to their purchases.

The Afthonia Sample Sale will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Afthonia

