Passport Legacy Hosts Business Leaders, Partners with CEO IMA Grenada to Drive Strategic Global Mobility Solutions

Passport Legacy under the division of the Passport Legacy Group is a leading firm that specializes in global citizenship, residency, international real estate, and corporate solutions like company setup, hosted an intimate cocktail evening featuring Special Guest Thomas Anthony, CEO of IMA Grenada. The event gathered founders, executives, and everyday professionals to explore generational wealth protection, strategic investments, and second citizenship opportunities.



The evening commenced with a welcome address delivered by Weyinmi Oritsejiafor, Managing Director of Passport Legacy Nigeria setting the tone for the night and reaffirming the firm’s commitment to providing tailored advisory services to forward-thinking individuals.



“At Passport Legacy, We are a Swiss owned advisory. We do much more than Passports. We do investment migration and government advisory” Oritsejiafor said, emphasizing that when global mobility is crucial for families and businesses to safeguard their wealth, protect their assets against volatility, and scale internationally, investment migration is a secure foundation for long-term growth.



Oritsejiafor also highlighted that the Passport Legacy Group offers access to international real estate opportunities across key hubs such as Cyprus, Greece, Thailand, Bali, and Dubai. Beyond private advisory, she noted that the firm delivers government advisory services through specialized programs and framework tools, citing their engagement with the government of São Tomé and Príncipe as a key example of this institutional work.



The centerpiece of the evening was a keynote presentation by Special Guest Thomas Anthony, CEO of the Investment Migration Agency Grenada (IMA Grenada). Anthony shared key insights into Grenada’s premier Citizenship by Investment (CBI) framework, detailing its unique economic advantages, tax efficiencies, and strategic global access for business owners and proactive individuals.



Anthony highlighted that Grenada’s Investment Migration framework delivers a transparent gateway for global flexibility and security. Unlike direct US programs like the EB-5, which expose global income and assets to US taxation, Grenada’s E-2 visa pathway allows investors to establish business operations in the US without subjecting their offshore wealth to worldwide taxes.



Anthony further explained that while Grenada itself is an intimate market, the membership in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expands direct business reach across an integrated regional market of over 700,000 people. Through a partnership with Passport Legacy, the firm provides tailored guidance to unlock international business opportunities and position Grenada as a premier destination for discerning global investors , giving Nigerian founders a dual advantage of sovereign asset protection and unhindered global growth.

Following the presentation and an interactive Q&A session, the event transitioned into an executive networking session, giving founders, attendees, and professionals the opportunity to connect and exchange ideas in an intimate and welcoming setting.



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