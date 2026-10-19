An Icon Reimagined: Maltina Unveils New Look And Same Nourishing Taste

Maltina, Nigeria’s pioneering malt brand, has unveiled a new visual identity. The new look celebrates 50 years of nourishment while preserving the trusted taste Nigerians know and love.



The new identity presents Maltina through a more contemporary lens across its glass bottles, cans and PET bottles. The brand’s signature orange has been strengthened, while enhanced gold elements create a more distinctive and premium presence on the shelf. New design cues, including the gold crown cork, brighter sunrays, a more prominent golden barley icon, a bolder calcium coin and the “Since 1976” heritage mark, bring Maltina’s story of nourishment and heritage to life.



The look may be new, but the nourishing Maltina consumers know and trust remains unchanged. Maltina is fortified with calcium, with one 33cl bottle providing the equivalent of half a glass of milk. The brand is also endorsed by the Nutrition Society of Nigeria as a non-alcoholic drink rich in Vitamin A.

“For 50 years, Maltina has grown alongside generations of Nigerians. This refreshed identity is an evolution of a much-loved brand, designed to keep Maltina fresh, relevant and connected to today’s consumers while preserving the nourishing taste they know and trust,” said Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Rather than define the new look for consumers, Maltina is inviting Nigerians to share their own first impressions through the “What’s Your Word?” campaign. Across media, retail and consumer experiences, people will be encouraged to look again and describe the refreshed identity in one word.

“This relaunch is about more than a new pack. It is an invitation for Nigerians to help shape the next chapter of a brand that has been part of their lives for five decades. We look forward to hearing the words the new Maltina inspires,” Agha added.

Consumers will encounter the refreshed packs in stores, restaurants, bars and markets, supported by a nationwide media rollout, trade launches and immersive consumer activations designed to help Nigerians discover and experience the new look. The invitation is simple: experience the new Maltina and tell us what you see.

What’s Your Word for the New Maltina? https://maltina.nbplc.com/.



About Maltina

Maltina is a non-alcoholic malt drink from Nigerian Breweries Plc. For 50 years, the brand has been part of Nigerian homes and everyday moments, bringing together nourishment, happiness and shared experiences across generations.

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