Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Celebrates 20 Years in Media: Unveils Podcast With Reuben Abati as Abike Dabiri Other Dignitaries Attend

It was a celebration of excellence, resilience, innovation and over two decades of remarkable contributions to the Nigerian media industry as ace broadcaster and media entrepreneur, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, celebrated her 20th anniversary in broadcasting alongside the seventh anniversary of her flagship television programme, Real Talk With Kike, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The high-profile event, themed “The Future of Nigeria: Where Leadership, Innovation, Culture & Media Converge to Shape Nation Building,” brought together prominent personalities from government, business, media, entertainment and the diplomatic community to celebrate the broadcaster’s professional journey and examine the role of leadership, innovation and responsible media in Nigeria’s development.

One of the major highlights of the occasion was the official unveiling of “The Reuben and Kike Abati Podcast,” a new digital media platform jointly introduced by Kikelomo Atanda-Owo and her husband, veteran journalist, political analyst and former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Reuben Abati.



The anniversary celebration also featured a keynote address delivered by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who represented the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.



The keynote session reflected the conference’s central theme, drawing attention to the intersection of leadership, innovation, culture and the media in shaping Nigeria’s future. The occasion also provided an opportunity to reflect on the responsibilities of media practitioners in promoting constructive national conversations and encouraging greater participation in nation-building.



The event, according to Lagos News Hub attracted an impressive gathering of distinguished personalities, including Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM); Hannatu Musa Musawa, Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy; Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace; Tosin Akerele; and Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, alongside other notable personalities from the public and private sectors.



Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion and the relationships Kikelomo Atanda-Owo has cultivated throughout her two-decade career in the media industry.



Beyond the celebration of professional milestones, the gathering created an avenue for networking, meaningful engagement and conversations around the evolving Nigerian media landscape, particularly the growing influence of digital platforms, content innovation and strategic storytelling.



For Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, the occasion was a celebration of consistency, determination, professional growth and the enduring relevance of meaningful conversations in a rapidly changing media environment.



Through Real Talk With Kike, which has now completed seven years, she has continued to engage audiences on relationships, personal development, lifestyle, social challenges and other important subjects, establishing the programme as a platform for thought-provoking discussions.



With the successful celebration of 20 years in media, seven years of Real Talk With Kike, and the unveiling of a new podcast alongside her husband, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo has opened another chapter in her career, reinforcing her commitment to storytelling, media innovation and conversations that contribute meaningfully to society.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Real Talk With Kike