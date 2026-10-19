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Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Celebrates 20 Years in Media Unveils Podcast With Husband Reuben Abati

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Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Celebrates 20 Years in Media Unveils Podcast With Husband Reuben Abati

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Ace broadcaster, media entrepreneur and host of Real Talk With Kike, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, alongside her husband, veteran journalist and broadcaster Dr. Reuben Abati, has officially unveiled “The Reuben and Kike Abati Podcast,” marking an exciting new chapter in their broadcasting careers.

The announcement was made on Saturday, October 10, 2026, during the celebration of Kikelomo Atanda-Owo’s 20 years in the media industry, held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos. The occasion also commemorated the seventh anniversary of her flagship talk show, Real Talk With Kike, bringing together distinguished personalities, media executives, business leaders, industry stakeholders and well-wishers.

The unveiling of The Reuben and Kike Abati Podcast represents a significant milestone for the celebrated media couple, who are bringing their wealth of experience, individual perspectives and shared passion for meaningful conversations to a new digital platform.

The podcast is envisioned as a platform for engaging, thought-provoking and insightful conversations on issues shaping contemporary society, including governance, politics, relationships, family, culture, lifestyle, entertainment and everyday experiences.

According to Lagos News Hub, combining Dr. Reuben Abati’s extensive background in journalism, political analysis and public affairs with Kikelomo Atanda-Owo’s distinctive approach to human-interest storytelling, lifestyle conversations and audience engagement, the podcast promises a compelling blend of perspectives, experience and authenticity.

Beyond their individual accomplishments in broadcasting, the new podcast creates an opportunity for the couple to explore important subjects together, bringing their different professional experiences and viewpoints into conversations designed to inform, educate and entertain audiences.

For Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, the unveiling comes at a particularly significant moment in her career as she celebrates two decades of consistency, resilience and impact in the Nigerian media landscape.

Over the years, she has established herself as a respected voice in broadcasting, using Real Talk With Kike to facilitate conversations around personal development, relationships, social issues, leadership and the experiences that shape everyday life.

Dr. Reuben Abati, on his part, brings decades of experience as a journalist, columnist, public affairs commentator and former presidential spokesperson. His contributions to political discourse and national conversations have established him as one of Nigeria’s recognisable media voices.

Together, the couple will seek to create a distinctive podcast experience that combines serious conversations with relatable discussions, personal insights and engaging exchanges.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Reuben and Kike Abati Podcast

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