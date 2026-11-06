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From the Sky to the Earth To You: Earth & Sky by Banke Kuku

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From the Sky to the Earth To You: Earth & Sky by Banke Kuku

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With Earth & Sky, her Spring/Summer 2027 collection, Banke Kuku turns to nature’s most essential cycle: the sky gives rain, the rain feeds the earth, and the earth gives back. Reimagining the water cycle as a circle of life, the collection celebrates the abundance that flows from it.

Earth & Sky is built around seven prints in three families. The Sky family is led by the hero print, Bougainvillea Sky, with watercolour bougainvillea, bees, butterflies and birds drifting across a turquoise ground, alongside Dove Sky and Daybreak Sky.

The Earth family, Yellow Trumpet and Flower Bud, draws on flowering plants such as Costus spectabilis. The Rain family pairs Raindrop, a glossy, near-photographic print set against the softness of the watercolours, with the Kuku Monogram in fresh colourways. Sky prints are finished with hand-embroidered clouds and raindrops on flowing kaftans and kimono robes.

Speaking on the inspiration, Creative Director Banke Kuku shares:

“I never start with a sketch. I start with a feeling, and for Earth & Sky, that feeling was abundance. This year I became a mother for the first time, and everywhere I looked, nature was reflecting that same fullness back at me. This is my most personal collection.”

A Cycle Of Giving Back

In nature, nothing is wasted and everything returns. Earth & Sky carries that principle as its message: what we take from the earth, we must give back.That principle extends into how Banke Kuku approaches production.

The brand maintains a no-waste policy, finding uses for offcuts rather than discarding them, while its seasonless approach allows pieces to remain part of the collection beyond a single season. Banke Kuku also uses digital printing, which consumes less heat and water than conventional printing methods, and continues to reduce its use of man-made fabrics in favour of more conscious material choices.

Its commitment to the natural world extends beyond its collections, including its work with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation and its Re-Green Movement, which supports afforestation and the restoration of Nigeria’s natural environment.

Show And Availability

Earth & Sky will be presented on November 11, 2026, and will be available from December 2026 at the Banke Kuku flagship on Victoria Island, Lagos, and through global stockists.

Event Detials:

Date: November 11th, 2026
Time: 6 PM WAT
Venue: Oasis – The Glass Marquee; Plot 8 & 9 Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Dress Code: Banke Kuku Glam

Sponsors And Partners

Air Peace| Moet & Chandon | Hybrid Motors | Essenza | Linda Farrow | Blue Rock Residencies | Acely | Kat Maconie | Polo Avenue | VL Magazine | This Day Style | Leisurely Life Journal

About Banke Kuku

Banke Kuku is a British-Nigerian designer celebrated as the Queen of Prints. Nature is at the heart of everything she creates: flowers, birds, skies, and landscapes from Nigeria, transformed into bold prints and intricate textiles. Recognised by Vogue and a recipient of the Women in Making award, she designs womenswear, menswear and home textiles that bring the beauty of the natural world into everyday life.

Follow @Bankekuku for updates, stories and behind-the-scenes moments from Earth & Sky.

Media Contact:
Toyosi Adedeji
[email protected]
+2349154354102

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