Inside the Story of Martell’s Afrobeats Limited Edition XO with Davido and Prince Gyasi



There’s something special about a collaboration that brings together music and visual art, particularly when both creatives have spent years helping African culture reach audiences around the world.

For its latest limited edition, Maison Martell has brought together Nigerian music superstar Davido and Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi to create a new expression of its prestigious XO cognac, inspired by the sound, movement and global influence of Afrobeats.



The Martell Afrobeats Limited Edition XO will be unveiled in Nigeria on November 6, following the collection’s global launch in New York on October 28.



At the heart of the collaboration is Prince Gyasi’s distinctive artistic language. Known for his vibrant colours and imaginative compositions, Gyasi has created an original artwork of Davido that features on the limited-edition bottle and presentation box.

The design draws inspiration from the landscapes of West Africa, bringing together Martell’s iconic blue with shades of amber and gold. The blue reflects the rhythmic flow of the ocean, while the golden tones evoke sunlit sands and the warmth of African sunsets. Reimagined through Gyasi’s distinctive, hyper-surreal visual style, these elements create a composition that captures the movement and energy of Afrobeats while celebrating the unity, strength and creative spirit of the continent.



For Gyasi, the inspiration goes beyond the visual appeal of the bottle. Growing up in Ghana, his experience of music and its ability to bring people together informed the creative direction of the collaboration.

“Growing up in Ghana, I’ve seen firsthand how music brings people together, sparking connection, celebration, and pure joy. As Davido says, ‘We rise by lifting others,’ a reminder that music builds community and lifts us all. I feel a deep pride in Afrobeats, its incredible journey, and the mark it’s making on global music,” Prince Gyasi said. He further explained the thinking behind the colours and composition: “Inspired by the landscapes of West Africa, I blended Martell’s iconic blue with the rhythmic flow of the ocean, golden sands, and waves reimagined in a hyper-surreal style, bringing sound and movement to life. Shades of amber and gold capture the warmth of African sunsets and speak to the continent’s unity, strength, and deep spirit.”

The result is an artwork that positions the limited-edition XO as more than a presentation of the cognac itself. It offers a visual interpretation of Afrobeats and recognises the artists and communities whose creativity has helped the genre travel across borders and influence audiences globally.



The project also reflects Martell’s five-year relationship with Davido, whose career has developed alongside the international growth of Afrobeats. Bringing Prince Gyasi into the collaboration introduces another creative perspective, connecting music and contemporary African art through a shared celebration of African expression.



Speaking about the collaboration, Davido described his partnership with Martell as an opportunity to continue pushing African culture forward, while Prince Gyasi’s creative contribution translates the energy, confidence and movement of Afrobeats into a visual experience.



Beyond the artwork, the limited-edition XO brings together Martell’s craftsmanship and a creative story rooted in African identity and contemporary expression. The collaboration also extends into Davido’s music video for Already Falling, filmed at Château de Chanteloup, Martell’s historic estate in Cognac, where the limited-edition collection makes an appearance.



The Nigerian unveiling on November 6 will be marked by an intimate dinner with Davido and Prince Gyasi, bringing together invited guests to experience the collaboration firsthand.



As Afrobeats continues to influence music, fashion, art and popular culture, the Martell Afrobeats Limited Edition XO is another reminder of how far the movement has travelled and the creative possibilities it continues to inspire. Through Davido’s music and Prince Gyasi’s visual storytelling, Martell celebrates a genre that continues to shape how African creativity is experienced around the world.



About Pernod Ricard Nigeria



Established in 2012, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is a member of the Pernod Ricard Group, a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies.



Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Inverroche Gin, Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater Gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes.



Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive, and responsible culture of authentic conviviality.



About Martell



Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martelll is the oldest of the great cognac houses and a symbol of audacity, mastery, and refinement. For over three centuries, Martell has celebrated those who dare to move differently, guided by curiosity, courage, and the pursuit of excellence. At the heart of the House stands The Swift, Martell’s timeless emblem of freedom, vision, and forward motion. It represents a spirit that never stands still, a commitment to rise above convention and redefine what refinement means in every era.

From the iconic Martell XO to the boundary-breaking Martell Blue Swift, every creation reflects a legacy of craftsmanship and an invitation to live boldly, purposefully, and with audacity. For more information, visit martell.com or follow @martellofficialnigeria

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Martell’s Afrobeats Limited Edition XO