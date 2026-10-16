The Real Flex Is Healthy Skin: Inside the Vaseline and Dove Experience at BITML 2026



From personalised skin consultations and hands-on product trials to picture-perfect Glow Cam portraits, Vaseline and Dove delivered a memorable experience at Beauty in the Motherland (BITML) 2026. As sponsors, both brands made healthy skin the focus of the experience, inviting visitors to understand that “The Real Flex Is Healthy Skin.”



Held from 5–7 October at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, the event brought together Africa’s beauty professionals, brands, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, creators and consumers. Exhibitions and panel discussions explored everything from local manufacturing to skincare, haircare and the future of the continent’s beauty industry. Within that wider conversation, Vaseline and Dove encouraged beauty enthusiasts to move beyond simply following the latest skincare trend and spend time understanding their own skin.

Their booth became a destination for visitors to get better acquainted with products they knew and discover others they could add to their routines. Vaseline’s and Dove’s pop-up booths stood out across the exhibition floor, drawing guests into an experience that encouraged them to ask, explore and try for themselves.



At the Vaseline Skin Proof Lab and Texture Bar, guests explored textures, tried products, and spoke with Estheticians about their skin type. With Vaseline Original jellies, oils and lotions on deck, there was something for everyone and every skincare need.

Dove extended that attention to underarm and body care through its Advanced Care range, exfoliating scrubs and Beauty Bar. Visitors explored the products and discussed how to give the skin beyond their face the same thoughtful attention.

Event-exclusive discounts gave guests another reason to explore. Those who found a product they liked bought it at a discounted rate and received freebies, giving them more opportunities to add healthy skincare to their daily routine.



But it was not all skincare. Adding excitement to the shopping and discovery experience, the Vaseline Glow Cam let guests strike a pose and smile for an instant Polaroid. Guests and creators stepped in to capture their best glow. Friends posed together, strangers shared a hello on camera, solo shots turned into mini photoshoots, and the space quickly became one of those BITML stops everyone wanted to experience.

Vaseline and Dove’s experience at BITML 2026 reflect how the beauty industry is changing. With social media constantly introducing consumers to new ingredients, routines, and products, there is no shortage of beauty advice to scroll through. But more information brings more questions. Consumers today want to know what a product does, how it feels, whether it suits their skin and whether it can deliver real benefit. At BITML, both brands made everyday care approachable, giving guests opportunities to learn while enjoying the experience.



From the Skin Proof Lab to the Texture Bar, expert consultations, and the Glow Cam, Vaseline and Dove showed that skincare does not have to be complicated. Sometimes, it starts with something as simple as getting to know your skin a little better, and discovering that The Real Flex is Healthy Skin.

Sponsored Content