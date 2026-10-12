Some of Ayra Starr’s Iconic Live Performances

There are not many great live performers in music. Some artists are very good but are only comfortable in the studio, which is understandable because music, like writing, is a solitary work and would require extra force or pull to stand before an audience and perform.

But there are also great live performers who, despite how good they are in the studio, are also comfortable bringing the music to a live audience. There is something special about that, watching an artist bring their music to life on stage. The vocals, the choreography, the stage presence, the connection with the audience — sometimes, a live performance makes you appreciate a song in an entirely new way.

There aren’t many with the artistry in Afrobeats. But Ayra Starr has made herself one of Afrobeats’ most exciting performers, and has constantly used the stage as another place to show the world her sability. From commanding festival stages and performing at major international music events to delivering memorable renditions of her biggest hits, Ayra Starr has continued to prove that her talent extends beyond the recording studio. She knows how to bring her music, personality, and energy together in a way that keeps audiences watching.

As her global profile continues to grow, with her recent 2026 NFL Halftime International Games performance in London, we’re looking back at some of Ayra Starr’s most iconic live performances:

Ayra Starr – Rush | Glastonbury 2024

Ayra Starr & ZAYN – Heaven Baby (Live Performance @ All Points East 2026)

Ayra Starr – Rush (Live Performance in Paris)

Ayra Starr – Live at Global Citizen Festival 2025 (Full Performance)

Ayra Starr | Live – Les Ardentes 2024

Ayra Starr Lights Up Eden Park with “Commas” | Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour (Auckland)