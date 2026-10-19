Music
Ayra Starr Is Taking Her Starrgirl World Tour to Europe and North America in 2027
Ayra Starr has officially announced her 2027 Starrgirl World Tour across Europe, the UK, and North America following her historic NFL halftime performance in London and the release of her third studio album, Starrgirl.
Ladies and gentlemen, we reckon that cities in Europe, the UK and North America will come alive in purple from January 2027 to April 2027 because the Starrgirl herself, Ayra Starr, has officially announced her grand return to global stages.
If you have been keeping up with global music headlines, you already know Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe—famously known across the world as Ayra Starr—is in a league of her own. She recently made history as the very first African artiste to headline an NFL halftime show during the 2026 International Games fixture in London, treating a packed stadium crowd to a performance that cemented Afrobeats on one of sport’s biggest entertainment platforms. Fresh off that landmark milestone and the release of her third studio album, Starrgirl, the Mavin global sensation is packing her bags to take the project on a massive multi-continent run.
The upcoming Starrgirl World Tour kicks off its main international leg on 20 January 2027 in Cologne, Germany. From there, Ayra heads to Amsterdam on 21 January, Paris on 24 January, Milan on 27 January, Zurich on 29 January, and Brussels on 31 January. Her UK lovers get their turn on 2 February 2027, when she steps onto the London stage for a night that promises to be an absolute highlight of the winter season.
North American fans pick up the excitement starting 18 March 2027 in Houston, Texas. The road trip continues across Dallas, Atlanta, Silver Spring, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and San Francisco, alongside Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal through early April.
If you have been looking for the perfect excuse to hear catalogue favourites alongside fresh hits off her latest project like “Gimme Dat,” “Tornado,” “Hot Body,” and “Heaven Baby” live in an arena full of fans singing every word, this is your sign to pack your bags, align your travel dates, and experience the Starrgirl World Tour firsthand.