5 New Music Videos You Need to Watch This Week: Victony, Tyla, Phyno & More

A new week calls for fresh music, and there’s plenty to add to your watchlist. From Victony bringing Don Toliver and Summer Walker into the mix for the “SLICK” remix to Tyla’s dance-ready “That Girl” and Phyno’s romantic “Beautiful”, there’s something for every mood. We’re also looking back at Ayra Starr’s performance at the 2026 NFL international halftime show and making room for Anendlessocean’s reflective “Promises”.

Here are five music releases and performances to check out this week.

Victony: “SLICK (Remix)” ft. Don Toliver & Summer Walker

Victony has given “SLICK” a new twist, and this time, he’s brought Don Toliver and Summer Walker along for the ride. The original track appears on his sophomore album, STARLIFE, while the remix introduces a fresh mix of R&B vocals and melodies. With three artistes bringing their different sounds to the same record, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

Tyla: “That Girl”

If you’re looking for something to get you moving, Tyla has you covered with “That Girl” from her project A*Pop. The song draws on South Africa’s popular Phara Walk dance culture, pairing catchy rhythms with Tyla’s smooth vocals. It’s playful, danceable and one you might find yourself returning to throughout the week.

Anendlessocean: “Promises”

Anendlessocean offers a place for reflection, gratitude and rest with “Promises”. Rooted in faith and the assurance that God will come through again, the song invites listeners to pause, reflect and find comfort in the belief that He will do it again. It’s one to turn to when you need a little reminder to trust the journey.

Phyno: “Beautiful”

Ezege is back with “Beautiful”, a love letter to the woman who makes everything make sense. Smooth, heartfelt and unmistakably Phyno, the track blends Igbo, Pidgin and English over a melody made for the ones you hold close. Taken from his project Let That Sink In (LTSI), the song celebrates love in a way that feels personal and familiar. The official music video features actress and media personality Nancy Isime, giving the romantic track a visual companion.

Ayra Starr: 2026 NFL Halftime Performance

Ayra Starr took Afrobeats to the NFL international stage on 11 October, headlining the halftime show during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. She opened her set with “Heaven Baby”, her collaboration with ZAYN, before performing “Santa”, “Rush” and “Dangerous”, and closing with a medley of “Hot Body” and “Ms. Paper”. The performance marked a major milestone for the Nigerian star, who became the first African artiste to headline an NFL International Games halftime show.