Fans React to Asake’s O2 Arena Show in London

It was raining music at 02 Arena in London, and it was Asake, Ololade Mr Money, pouring out the sounds. For the third time in his career, Asake performed a sold-out concert at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London on October 15, 2026, as part of his In God We Trust World Tour.

Prior to the show, Asake has toured North America, and the excitement from the American tours got many in London excited ahead of the O2 Arena concert. And, as is known, Asake didn’t dissapoint. Fans enjoyed themselves because Asake gave another show to remember. Even those who couldn’t physically made sure they they didn’t out on the fun. They followed virtually and reacted online. Those who attended and those offline shared their reactions on social media.

See the fans’ reaction to Asake’s O2 arena Show in London:

Some compared Asake to Michael Jackson

Asake is getting to that Michael Jackson level 😳😭🔥bro might start having fans fainting at his shows like MJ back in 1988 😭😭 https://t.co/7J2V08M37o — IamJP 🪖 (@iamjuspat) October 16, 2026

Asake ti lo. O ti se corner. People will be born into his glory, and people will die in his glory. He has transcended normal musician status. He’s something else. He’ll be famous forever. — SB (@seyedele) October 15, 2026

He danced his viral dance

ASAKE DOES HIS TRENDY DANCE FOR THE UK CROWD AT HIS SOLD-OUT O2 ARENA SHOW AND EVEN ADDS A SLIGHT UPDATE TO THE DANCE. 😂🔥 https://t.co/q69FT9oiF8 — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) October 15, 2026

Some fans got emotional

This guy burst into tears as Asake closed the show by performing “Gratitude.” Na once baba come get emotional 🥺😂❤ https://t.co/bP9vYaHpvf — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) October 16, 2026

Song of the year 😭😭😭❤️💸 “Gratitude” is my favorite Asake song right now! 🪖🔥 https://t.co/xuC9EVyFm4 — IamJP 🪖 (@iamjuspat) October 15, 2026

Look at the reaction when Asake started performing Ototo. What a song! 😭🔥 https://t.co/WSu1FPX9Of — sureboy 🪖 (@Asarailu__) October 16, 2026

This lady lost her cool when Asake came really close to her while performing, and she even got to touch Mr Money! Look at her expression 🥺❤ https://t.co/6aZpCKhoMb — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) October 16, 2026

Pity those who didn’t go to the concert with their partners o

Locked into an Asake concert. Vibing to Terminator, Joha, Palazzo, Why Love etc. All of a sudden Blaqbonez comes out of the floor, screaming Ikebe wanyo wanyo. My wife: Ta leleyi? Bobo yi ni won pe ni Black Bone abi? Me: ohun ni 🤭 — SB (@seyedele) October 15, 2026

Asake, an artist for artists

RYBEENA AND TML VIBES WERE IN THE CROWD AT ASAKE’S O2 ARENA SHOW, SINGING THEIR LUNGS OUT TO ASAKE AND BLAQBONEZ’S PERFORMANCE OF “CHANNEL.” 😂🔥 https://t.co/tWsbNuKpuG — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) October 15, 2026

What happened when Asake was performing Skilful?

Efia odo when Asake carries her: https://t.co/9Nr3pC29WO — a.wuah_ (@dizzy10_) October 16, 2026

As the fans enjoyed themselves, Asake enjoyed himself too