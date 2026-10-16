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Fans React to Asake’s O2 Arena Show in London

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Asake performing at the O2 Arena for the third time.

Asake performed at the O2 Arena for the third time.

It was raining music at 02 Arena in London, and it was Asake, Ololade Mr Money, pouring out the sounds. For the third time in his career, Asake performed a sold-out concert at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London on October 15, 2026, as part of his In God We Trust World Tour.

Prior to the show, Asake has toured North America, and the excitement from the American tours got many in London excited ahead of the O2 Arena concert. And, as is known, Asake didn’t dissapoint. Fans enjoyed themselves because Asake gave another show to remember. Even those who couldn’t physically made sure they they didn’t out on the fun. They followed virtually and reacted online. Those who attended and those offline shared their reactions on social media.

See the fans’ reaction to Asake’s O2 arena Show in London:

Some compared Asake to Michael Jackson

He danced his viral dance

Some fans got emotional

Pity those who didn’t go to the concert with their partners o

Asake, an artist for artists

What happened when Asake was performing Skilful?

As the fans enjoyed themselves, Asake enjoyed himself too

 

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