Awar Odhiang Named Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2026

Remember the model who turned the finale of Matthieu Blazy‘s first Chanel show into one of the most talked-about runway moments of 2025? That was Awar Odhiang, and she has another major reason to celebrate. The South Sudanese-Canadian model has been named Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2026.

The 25-year-old will receive the honour at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 30 November. Born in a refugee camp in Ethiopia and raised in Canada, Awar’s journey to the international fashion scene has taken her from being discovered in Alberta to walking some of the world’s biggest runways. She is now represented by major modelling agencies across London, Milan, Paris and New York.

Her runway résumé includes shows for Prada, Versace, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Jacquemus, but it was her appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in October 2025 that introduced her to an even wider audience. Closing Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for the fashion house, Awar wore the show’s bridal look, featuring an oversized white shirt and a voluminous, colourful feathered skirt. But it was what happened at the finale that captured everyone’s attention.

As the models gathered for their final walk, Awar broke formation, smiling, clapping and twirling in her skirt. When Blazy appeared, she ran towards him and embraced him. The spontaneous moment quickly went viral, with fashion fans celebrating the joy she brought to the runway. It was also a historic appearance: Awar became only the third Black woman to close a Chanel show in the house’s 115-year history, after Alek Wek and Adut Akech.

Since then, her career has continued to gather pace. Awar has appeared on eight international magazine covers this year and fronted campaigns for Chanel, Chloé, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Loro Piana and H&M. She has also used her growing platform to speak up for greater representation and inclusion of Black models in the luxury fashion industry.

Her Model of the Year recognition celebrates a remarkable year of runway, editorial and campaign work, as well as the influence she continues to have beyond the catwalk. On 30 November, she’ll take that recognition to the Royal Albert Hall, adding another milestone to a career that is still unfolding.