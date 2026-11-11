Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Awar Odhiang Named Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2026

Inspired Scoop

Double Honours at Oxford! Ogechukwu Elumelu Earns Her MSc & Completes Law Conversion | See Photos

Events Inspired Scoop

Chioma Ude Celebrates Women in African Cinema at AFRIFF 15 Dinner | See Photos

Inspired News Scoop Sports

History in Morocco! How Nigeria’s Flamingos Won the World Cup

Arts BN TV Inspired Scoop

From Nigeria to Senegal: Ibquake Performs at Historic Dakar 2026 Opening Ceremony

Inspired Scoop

Yinka Ogunbiyi Shows HaloBraid’s Automated Hair-Braiding Technology in New Demo

Inspired Scoop Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi Honoured with 'Beyond the Pitch' Award at the 2026 Best of Africa Awards in London

Inspired Scoop Sports

Bukayo Saka Wins Socrates Award at 2026 Ballon d’Or for Humanitarian Work in Nigeria

Inspired Music Scoop Sports

Burna Boy Suits Up to Present Bukayo Saka With the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Inspired Nollywood

2026 AMAA Nominations: Slum Bomber, One Woman, One Bra & To Adaego With Love Lead the Pack

Inspired

Awar Odhiang Named Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2026

Awar Odhiang has been named Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2026. The 25-year-old South Sudanese-Canadian model accepts the honour at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 30 November, following her historic Chanel finale and eight international covers this year.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Awar Odhiang for Vogue wearing floral print dress and oversized black paper rose headpiece by J.R. Malpere photographed by Tyler Mitchell.

Awar Odhiang featured in Vogue wearing a floral printed dress and sculpted oversized rose headpiece. Photo Credit: Awar Odhiang/Instagram

Remember the model who turned the finale of Matthieu Blazy‘s first Chanel show into one of the most talked-about runway moments of 2025? That was Awar Odhiang, and she has another major reason to celebrate. The South Sudanese-Canadian model has been named Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2026.

The 25-year-old will receive the honour at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 30 November. Born in a refugee camp in Ethiopia and raised in Canada, Awar’s journey to the international fashion scene has taken her from being discovered in Alberta to walking some of the world’s biggest runways. She is now represented by major modelling agencies across London, Milan, Paris and New York.

Awar Odhiang wearing Chanel silk trompe l-oeil fringe dress and slingback heels on Met Gala 2026 red carpet.

Awar Odhiang walking the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. Photo Credit: Awar Odhiang/Instagram

Her runway résumé includes shows for Prada, Versace, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Jacquemus, but it was her appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in October 2025 that introduced her to an even wider audience. Closing Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for the fashion house, Awar wore the show’s bridal look, featuring an oversized white shirt and a voluminous, colourful feathered skirt. But it was what happened at the finale that captured everyone’s attention.

As the models gathered for their final walk, Awar broke formation, smiling, clapping and twirling in her skirt. When Blazy appeared, she ran towards him and embraced him. The spontaneous moment quickly went viral, with fashion fans celebrating the joy she brought to the runway. It was also a historic appearance: Awar became only the third Black woman to close a Chanel show in the house’s 115-year history, after Alek Wek and Adut Akech.

Awar Odhiang backstage wearing turquoise lace lingerie set and oversized iridescent blue feather wings at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Model of the Year 2026 winner Awar Odhiang backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Photo Credit: Awar Odhiang/Instagram

Since then, her career has continued to gather pace. Awar has appeared on eight international magazine covers this year and fronted campaigns for Chanel, Chloé, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Loro Piana and H&M. She has also used her growing platform to speak up for greater representation and inclusion of Black models in the luxury fashion industry.

Awar Odhiang wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2026 feather structure and crystal headpiece.

Awar Odhiang in Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli Spring 2026 Haute Couture collection in Paris. Photo Credit: Awar Odhiang/Instagram

Her Model of the Year recognition celebrates a remarkable year of runway, editorial and campaign work, as well as the influence she continues to have beyond the catwalk. On 30 November, she’ll take that recognition to the Royal Albert Hall, adding another milestone to a career that is still unfolding.

Awar Odhiang wearing charcoal double-breasted tailored blazer and white trousers.

Awar Odhiang wearing a tailored blazer during international fashion week. Photo Credit: Awar Odhiang/Instagram

Awar Odhiang at Met Gala 2026 featuring braided hairstyle, drop earrings, and fringe embellishment.

Awar Odhiang attending the 2026 Met Gala in custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy. Photo Credit: Awar Odhiang/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php