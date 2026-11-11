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Forget the Usual Black Suit, Priscilla Ojo Is Making a Case for Chocolate Brown

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Forget the Usual Black Suit, Priscilla Ojo Is Making a Case for Chocolate Brown

Priscilla Ojo stepped out in a chocolate brown tailored suit featuring bronze and amber beaded fringe, wide-leg trousers and camel pumps, offering a fresh take on corporate dressing.
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Priscilla Ojo wearing a tailored chocolate brown suit with wide-leg trousers and bronze fringe trim.

Priscilla Ojo wearing an embellished chocolate brown suit co-ord paired with pointed-toe camel pumps

Who says a business launch calls for the usual power suit? Priscilla Ojo had a different idea when she stepped out to introduce her latest venture, PalmPriy. The content creator, entrepreneur and style tastemaker chose a rich chocolate brown two-piece, but this was no ordinary office suit. With bronze and amber beaded fringe running across the jacket, her look brought a little extra personality to corporate dressing.

The suit makes a case for giving brown tailoring a place in your wardrobe. Its single-breasted blazer features sharp shoulders and a defined waist, while the floor-length wide-leg trousers give the outfit a relaxed, fluid finish. Then come the embellishments: heavy bronze and amber beads tracing the lapels, hemline and cuffs. They add movement and texture to the jacket, making it the piece that draws the eye without overwhelming the overall look.

Priscilla Ojo wearing a beaded chocolate brown suit jacket while seated during her PalmPriy brand launch.

Priscilla Ojo styled in a custom beaded chocolate brown suit for the official launch of her business, PalmPriy.

Priscilla also got the proportions right with her footwear. She paired the wide-leg trousers with pointed-toe camel pumps, allowing just a glimpse of the shoes beneath the long hems. The rest of her accessories stayed simple, with subtle drop earrings and delicate rings leaving the embellished suit plenty of room to speak for itself.

Priscilla Ojo showing the pearl and beaded fringe details of her chocolate brown blazer.

A detailed view of Priscilla Ojo’s chocolate brown blazer featuring hand-sewn pearls and beaded fringe.

Her beauty look followed the warm colour palette. She wore her hair in long, cascading waves with copper highlights, parted down the middle, and completed the look with bronze-toned soft glam and a glossy nude lip.

For anyone looking to take their tailoring beyond the familiar black or grey suit, Priscilla’s PalmPriy launch outfit offers a lovely starting point. Chocolate brown, wide-leg trousers and a little embellishment make for a combination worth considering, whether you’re dressing for a business event or looking to give your workwear a new direction.

Priscilla Ojo leaning against a white column in a chocolate brown suit with auburn waves.

Priscilla Ojo posing in her PalmPriy launch look, featuring structured shoulder tailoring and beaded tassel cuffs

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Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

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