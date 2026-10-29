AWIEF and Open Society Foundations Champion Women-Led Enterprises for Peace and Security in Africa at AWIEF 2026

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is pleased to announce its partnership with Open Society Foundations (OSF) for AWIEF 2026, taking place on 10 and 11 November 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The annual AWIEF Conference, currently in its twelfth edition, is a flagship convening of entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, government, and development partners from across Africa and beyond.

The partnership will take center stage during the opening plenary, Peace Dividends: Why Women-Led Enterprise Is a Security Strategy, Not Just an Economic One, exploring how women entrepreneurs contribute to economic stability, rebuild trust in communities affected by conflict, and help create the foundations for lasting peace.

Across fragile and post-conflict regions, from the Sahel to the Great Lakes and the Horn of Africa, women entrepreneurs play a vital role in restoring livelihoods and rebuilding local markets. Yet their contribution to peace building and security remains overlooked and unsung.

The plenary will examine how women-led businesses can strengthen community resilience, alongside the need for more effective access to capital, supportive policies and funding systems that empower their role in peace and development.

Opening Plenary: Peace Dividends

The discussion will be moderated by Idil Absiaye, Regional Head of Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Policy at UN Women, and feature:

Aimée Ongeso , Program Manager, Transformative Peace, Open Society Foundations.

Ibrahim Mulushewa Eshete , Co-Founder and Executive Director, Center for National and Regional Integration Studies (CeNRIS), Ethiopia.

Amb. Ninikanwa O. Okey-Uche, Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Johannesburg.

Yvette Mwanza, CEO of Kivu Mineral Resources and President of the North Kivu Chamber of Mines, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Bringing together perspectives from peace building, regional integration, diplomacy and business, the panel will explore what is working on the ground and what needs to change to better support women-led enterprises as contributors to peace and security.

Through this partnership, AWIEF and OSF will spotlight the connection between women’s economic empowerment, resilient communities and sustainable peace, reinforcing the importance of recognizing women entrepreneurs as not only drivers of economic growth, but also contributors to stability across Africa.

The opening plenary takes place on 10 November 2026 at the CTICC, Cape Town, as part of AWIEF 2026.

Registration and tickets for AWIEF 2026 Conference are available online at: https://www.awieforum.org/purchase-conference-tickets/#tickets

About AWIEF

AWIEF is a leading pan-African organisation advancing women’s economic inclusion through entrepreneurship, innovation and business leadership. Established since 2015, AWIEF has directly supported more than 6,500 female founders and entrepreneurs with enterprise development programs, training, and mentorship while facilitating access to finance, markets, and networks.

About Open Society Foundations

OSF supports individuals and organisations working to advance more just, inclusive and accountable societies.

Media enquiries

AWIEF Communications Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.awieforum.org

AWIEF 2026 | 10–11 November 2026 | CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa

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