Tanqueray No. TEN Curates a Citrus-Led Cocktail Journey at Moonshot 2026

At Moonshot 2026, where some of Africa’s brightest minds gathered to exchange ideas, build meaningful connections, and shape the future, Tanqueray No. TEN brought a refreshing cocktail experience that complemented the energy and spirit of the event.



Situated at the heart of Moonshot, the Tanqueray No. TEN bar served as a vibrant hub where inspiring conversations and exceptional cocktails came together. While attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions and explored new ideas, Tanqueray No. TEN created a space to pause, connect, and enjoy expertly crafted serves built around the gin’s distinctive citrus character.



Throughout the event, guests experienced the versatility of Tanqueray No. TEN through a carefully curated selection of serves, from the timeless Tanqueray & Tonic to refreshing flavour combinations featuring grapefruit, strawberry, rosemary, mint, orange peels, and other fresh botanicals. Each serve was designed to highlight the bright, citrus-forward profile that has made Tanqueray No. TEN a globally celebrated gin.

Whether drawn to the zesty notes of grapefruit, the sweetness of strawberry, the freshness of mint, the complexity of rosemary, or the vibrancy of orange peels, attendees embarked on a flavourful journey that showcased the craftsmanship at the heart of every bottle of Tanqueray No. TEN.

As day transitioned into evening, the atmosphere evolved into one of celebration and connection. Guests gathered around the Tanqueray No. TEN bar, where great cocktails became a natural catalyst for conversation, helping spark new connections and memorable moments throughout the event.



This flavour-led experience resonated strongly with the spirit of Moonshot itself. Just as the event celebrates individuals who challenge convention, embrace creativity, and reimagine what’s possible, Tanqueray No. TEN invited guests to explore new flavour combinations and discover the versatility of a gin crafted for those who appreciate exceptional taste and quality.

As Moonshot 2026 came to a close, attendees left with fresh inspiration and unforgettable memories. Among them were the flavours, conversations, and experiences shared over a glass of Tanqueray No. TEN, proving once again that every bold idea deserves an exceptional serve.

Here’s to bold ideas, meaningful connections, and raising a glass of Tanqueray No. TEN to the moments that bring people together.



Drink Responsibly. Not for persons under the legal purchase age.

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