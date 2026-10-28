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Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Kicks Off Today! Dates, Venue, Designers & What to Wear

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Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Kicks Off Today! Dates, Venue, Designers & What to Wear

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 runs from 28th October to 1st November at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, featuring runway collections, Green Access talent, and street style trends.
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Street style inspiration collage for Lagos Fashion Week featuring sage tiered dress, white sleeveless jumpsuit, and blue striped Aso-Oke dress.

Lagos Fashion Week street style features showing tiered ruffles, tailored white co-ords, and structured Aso-Oke dresses.

Clear your schedules and start ironing out those statement fits—Lagos Fashion Week 2026 officially starts today! From Wednesday, 28th October to Sunday, 1st November 2026, the fashion capital of Africa transforms into a high-energy hub of runway shows, street style spectacles, and creative exchanges.

Organised by Style House Files, Africa’s premier fashion platform is back to connect local designers, international buyers, media, and style lovers from across the globe. The theme for the 2026 season is “CRAFTED: Heritage. Innovation. Circular Futures.” This year focuses heavily on pushing sustainable, locally rooted craft straight into the global spotlight. Through initiatives like Green Access and the Fashion Business Series, the event highlights zero-waste tailoring, circular design, and modern interpretations of traditional African textiles—from handwoven Aso-Oke and Akwete to indigo-dyed Adire.

Whether you are pulling up to the tents in person or following every outfit update online, this complete guide breaks down everything happening this season—from venue details and designer expectations to the street style cues you need to know.

When and Where
  • Official Dates: Wednesday, 28th October – Sunday, 1st November 2026
  • Primary Venue: The LagosFW Tents, Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
  • Opening Night: The official Welcome Party kicks off tonight, Wednesday, 28th October
  • Main Runway Shows: Thursday, 29th October – Saturday, 31st October at the Federal Palace Hotel
  • Closing Showcase: Offsite presentations across select cultural spots in Lagos on Sunday, 1st November
What to Expect on the Runway

Expect five days packed with rich storytelling, structured silhouettes, and bold textile work.

Runway mainstays like Lisa Folawiyo, Andrea Iyamah, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ugo Monye, Fruché, and Abiola Olusola will be delivering season-defining moments alongside coveted labels like Christie Brown, Cute Saint, Bloke, and Emmy Kasbit. Meanwhile, the Green Access cohort will present sustainable, forward-thinking mini-collections that show how the next generation of African designers is tackling circular fashion. Rather than standard catwalks, several offsite and tent presentations will also showcase raw fabric production, live artisan weaving, and intricate beadwork.

Street Style Cues and What to Wear

The pavement outside the LagosFW Tents is just as important as the runway inside. Street style stars, content creators,and fashion editors bring their absolute best to Victoria Island.

If you are putting your looks together, consider these three styling cues:

  • Reimagined Heritage Fabrics: Think tailored suits, co-ord sets, or corsets cut directly from Aso-Oke or Adire.
  • Playful Proportions: Pair dramatic, oversized outerwear or exaggerated sleeves with sleek, fitted bases.
  • Statement Accessories: Chunky gold jewellery, hand-carved leather bags, and sculptural headwear add an instant luxury finish.

See the full schedule below:

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day One morning schedule graphic detailing Fashion Business Series sessions and Partner Hub at Federal Palace Hotel.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day 1 schedule featuring XRETAIL, Partner Hub, and Fashion Business Series.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day One evening schedule graphic highlighting Orange Culture and Heineken Welcome Party.

Evening runway schedule for Day 1 of Lagos Fashion Week 2026 including ALARA, Emmy Kasbit, and Orange Culture.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Two morning schedule graphic featuring Fireside Chat with Omoyemi Akerele.

Day 2 morning events at Lagos Fashion Week 2026 including Omoyemi Akerele fireside chat and Kilentar presentation.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Two evening runway schedule listing Cute Saint, Christie Brown, and Nkwo

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day 2 evening runway lineup featuring Hertumba, Cute Saint, and Christie Brown

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Three schedule graphic detailing Fashion Business Series and studio presentations.

Day 3 daytime schedule for Lagos Fashion Week 2026 including US Consulate General private lunch and early evening showcases.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Three evening schedule featuring Abiola Olusola, Bloke, and Desiree Iyama.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day 3 evening runway shows featuring Abiola Olusola, Bloke, and Live Music Experience.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Four schedule graphic detailing Business Day scaling panel and early evening shows.

Day 4 daytime and early evening schedule for Lagos Fashion Week 2026 including Bridget Awosika and Israella Kobla.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Four night runway schedule listing Fruché, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ugo Monye, and After Party.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day 4 mainstage runway shows featuring Fruché, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, and Ugo Monye.

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Day Five final schedule graphic highlighting Oríré, Andrea Iyamah, Emmy Kasbit, and Lisa Folawiyo

Lagos Fashion Week 2026 finale schedule featuring IAMISIGO, Andrea Iyamah, Emmy Kasbit, and Lisa Folawiyo.

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