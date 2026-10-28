Lagos Fashion Week 2026 Kicks Off Today! Dates, Venue, Designers & What to Wear

Clear your schedules and start ironing out those statement fits—Lagos Fashion Week 2026 officially starts today! From Wednesday, 28th October to Sunday, 1st November 2026, the fashion capital of Africa transforms into a high-energy hub of runway shows, street style spectacles, and creative exchanges.

Organised by Style House Files, Africa’s premier fashion platform is back to connect local designers, international buyers, media, and style lovers from across the globe. The theme for the 2026 season is “CRAFTED: Heritage. Innovation. Circular Futures.” This year focuses heavily on pushing sustainable, locally rooted craft straight into the global spotlight. Through initiatives like Green Access and the Fashion Business Series, the event highlights zero-waste tailoring, circular design, and modern interpretations of traditional African textiles—from handwoven Aso-Oke and Akwete to indigo-dyed Adire.

Whether you are pulling up to the tents in person or following every outfit update online, this complete guide breaks down everything happening this season—from venue details and designer expectations to the street style cues you need to know.

When and Where

Official Dates: Wednesday, 28th October – Sunday, 1st November 2026

Primary Venue: The LagosFW Tents, Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Opening Night: The official Welcome Party kicks off tonight, Wednesday, 28th October

Main Runway Shows: Thursday, 29th October – Saturday, 31st October at the Federal Palace Hotel

Closing Showcase: Offsite presentations across select cultural spots in Lagos on Sunday, 1st November

What to Expect on the Runway

Expect five days packed with rich storytelling, structured silhouettes, and bold textile work.

Runway mainstays like Lisa Folawiyo, Andrea Iyamah, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ugo Monye, Fruché, and Abiola Olusola will be delivering season-defining moments alongside coveted labels like Christie Brown, Cute Saint, Bloke, and Emmy Kasbit. Meanwhile, the Green Access cohort will present sustainable, forward-thinking mini-collections that show how the next generation of African designers is tackling circular fashion. Rather than standard catwalks, several offsite and tent presentations will also showcase raw fabric production, live artisan weaving, and intricate beadwork.

Street Style Cues and What to Wear

The pavement outside the LagosFW Tents is just as important as the runway inside. Street style stars, content creators,and fashion editors bring their absolute best to Victoria Island.

If you are putting your looks together, consider these three styling cues:

Reimagined Heritage Fabrics: Think tailored suits, co-ord sets, or corsets cut directly from Aso-Oke or Adire.

Playful Proportions: Pair dramatic, oversized outerwear or exaggerated sleeves with sleek, fitted bases.

Statement Accessories: Chunky gold jewellery, hand-carved leather bags, and sculptural headwear add an instant luxury finish .

See the full schedule below: