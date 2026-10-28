Taiwo Awoniyi Honoured with ‘Beyond the Pitch’ Award at the 2026 Best of Africa Awards in London

Nigerian international striker Taiwo Awoniyi has picked up the prestigious ‘Beyond the Pitch’ Award at the 2026 Best of Africa Awards in London, marking a major moment of recognition for his work both on and off the football field.

Known for his clinical goalscoring ability and strength upfront, the Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles forward plays as a central striker at the highest level of European football. Beyond his professional career in the English Premier League, Taiwo has consistently directed his resources towards community development, healthcare support, and youth empowerment in Nigeria—most notably through his funding and sponsorship of the Kwara Kiddies League, an initiative providing structured grassroots football opportunities for young talents in Kwara State.

The Best of Africa Awards, held annually in London, celebrate the outstanding contributions of African figures and individuals of African heritage across sports, entertainment, and social impact. Supported by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the ‘Beyond the Pitch’ accolade specifically highlights athletes who use their global platform to drive tangible social change and uplift their home communities.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the honour, Taiwo shared a message with his followers:

Life can give you so much, but what truly matters is what you choose to do with what you’ve been given. Grateful to receive the PFA Beyond the Pitch Award at the Best of Africa Awards 2026.

His philanthropic commitments include fully funding the annual Kwara Kiddies League tournament, providing kits, equipment, and cash prizes for grassroots teams across Ilorin and surrounding areas to help young footballers build sustainable career pathways.

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Photo Credit: Taiwo Awoniyi/Instagram