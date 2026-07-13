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Stanley Nwabali Rejoins Chippa United Ahead of the 2026/27 Season

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Stanley Nwabali Rejoins Chippa United Ahead of the 2026/27 Season

Nigeria’s star goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has officially rejoined South African side Chippa United, making his highly anticipated return to the Chilli Boys ahead of the 2026/27 season
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Official Chippa United promotional graphic featuring goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in a coral kit with the text Welcome Back.

Official social media announcement graphic welcoming Nigerian international Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys. Photo Credit: Chippa United/Instagram

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is officially heading back to South Africa. In a sensational turn of events, Chippa United have welcomed the beloved Nigerian shot-stopper back to the club ahead of the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.

The Port Elizabeth-based side confirmed his return on Sunday, 12 July 2026, expressing their excitement at having him back in the Eastern Cape after five months away from competitive football.

In a statement posted on their official X account, Chippa United shared:

Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys. After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club. His experience, leadership and presence will once again be a valuable addition to the squad as we continue preparations for the season ahead.

Welcome back, Stanley. We wish you every success in Chippa United colours.

Nwabali first joined the Chilli Boys from Nigeria’s Katsina United in 2022. He quickly rose to continental prominence during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, where his penalty-shootout heroics helped guide the Super Eagles to the final. He followed that up with another brilliant tournament run, helping Nigeria secure a third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali smiling and embracing teammates on the pitch during a Betway Premiership match.

Super Eagles shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali celebrating a victory with Chippa United teammates in the South African top flight. Photo Credit: Stanley Nwabali/Instagram

However, in February 2026, Nwabali requested his release in pursuit of a new challenge abroad, resulting in a mutual parting of ways with Chippa United. Despite intense transfer speculation, a move failed to materialise. Spending the last five months without active club football subsequently cost him his regular starting shirt in the national team.

With the new season around the corner, Nwabali is already back in training under Chippa’s head coach, Brandon Truter.Rejoining a familiar and highly supportive setup is the perfect opportunity for the 30-year-old goalkeeper to revive his club career and reclaim his number-one spot for Nigeria.

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