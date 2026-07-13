Darey Art Alade, Sasha P & Danny Young Join the Recording Academy’s 2026 New Member Class

Some incredible news to kick off the week: Nigerian music powerhouse figures Darey Art Alade, Sasha P, and Danny Young have all been invited to join the Recording Academy’s 2026 New Member Class. They officially become part of the prestigious global community of artists, producers, songwriters, and executives behind the GRAMMY Awards, directly helping to influence and shape the future of the recording industry.

This landmark cross-industry selection marks a spectacular milestone for the West African contingent, with each creative bringing decades of distinct leadership to the international table. By taking their seats, they bring invaluable African perspectives to crucial international conversations that dictate where global music goes next.

Reflecting on this major recognition, multi-award-winning recording artist and Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Livespot360, Darey Art Alade, described the appointment as a continuation of a journey deeply shaped by music, culture, and purpose.

From making music in the studio to building platforms that celebrate African creativity, I’ve always believed music has the power to move people, shape culture, and connect the world.

Established to bring together visionary creators whose work contributes to the advancement of music through artistic excellence, advocacy, and leadership, the Recording Academy’s New Member Class powers initiatives that support creators and strengthen the entire global ecosystem. For Darey, it is the perfect space to amplify the brilliant narratives coming out of Nigeria and the wider continent.

I’m proud to lend my voice to a community committed to celebrating excellence, supporting creators, and helping shape the future of our industry.

Joining him in this phenomenal 2026 cohort are fellow trailblazers who have spent over twenty years defining the landscape of contemporary Nigerian music. This includes veteran Afrobeats artist, songwriter, and producer Danny Young, a pioneering figure from the early Afropop era. Sharing his excitement about the milestone, Danny noted:

I’m honoured and excited to announce that I have joined the Recording Academy’s 2026 New Member Class. After over two decades of creating, producing, and contributing to the growth of Afrobeats, this is a meaningful milestone in my journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience and voice to the global music community and contribute to the Grammy Awards process.

The cohort is further fortified by the inclusion of pioneer rap icon and entertainment executive Sasha P, the CEO of Purple Entertainment. Widely regarded as one of the architects of Nigerian hip-hop, Sasha P also shared her thoughts on the global invitation:

Honoured to join the Recording Academy’s 2026 New Member Class. Music has taken me into rooms, onto stages, and into conversations I never imagined. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a global community committed to serving creators and shaping the future of our industry. Looking forward to what’s ahead.

The presence of these three titans in the 2026 class underscores the undeniable and growing influence of African professionals within international music governance. For Darey and his peers, carrying this torch comes with a deep sense of responsibility and a celebration of community. “Here’s to representing Nigeria, Africa, and every creative who believes their story deserves to be heard,” he says.