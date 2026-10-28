Adekunle Gold Brings Black-Tie Style & Afrobeats to the Ballon d’Or

Anywhere you see AG Baby, please tell him to come to the front! This suit is really suiting on him, what! Adekunle Gold stepped out for the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony at the London Palladium, and we need a minute with this look. The Nigerian singer gave us a black-tie moment in a double-breasted black tuxedo with wide satin peak lapels, a white pleated dress shirt and a black satin bow tie. Simple? Yes. Boring? Absolutely not!

The accessories deserve their own appreciation, too. AG Baby pinned a circular brooch with a blue centre stone and textured gold detailing to his lapel, then added dark oval sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a statement gold ring and a luxury wristwatch with a leather strap. Glossy black patent shoes completed the look, and honestly, we love how the gold details bring a little personality to the classic black-and-white combination.

But the night wasn’t all about looking good. Adekunle Gold also took the stage at the official Ballon d’Or after-party, performing his hit song “Party No Dey Stop” alongside other fan favourites. So, while football’s biggest names gathered in London to celebrate the beautiful game, AG Baby made sure Nigerian music had a place in the festivities, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

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Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram