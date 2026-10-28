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Adekunle Gold Brings Black-Tie Style & Afrobeats to the Ballon d’Or

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Adekunle Gold Brings Black-Tie Style & Afrobeats to the Ballon d’Or

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold attended the 2026 Ballon d’Or at the London Palladium in a black double-breasted tuxedo before performing his hit single Party No Dey Stop at the official after-party.
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Adekunle Gold wearing a white pleated tuxedo shirt, black bow tie, gold statement rings, and a luxury wristwatch against a brown backdrop.

Adekunle Gold en route to the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London wearing a double-breasted tuxedo and dark sunglasses.

Anywhere you see AG Baby, please tell him to come to the front! This suit is really suiting on him, what! Adekunle Gold stepped out for the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony at the London Palladium, and we need a minute with this look. The Nigerian singer gave us a black-tie moment in a double-breasted black tuxedo with wide satin peak lapels, a white pleated dress shirt and a black satin bow tie. Simple? Yes. Boring? Absolutely not!

Adekunle Gold wearing a black double-breasted tuxedo, pleated white shirt, black bow tie, and patent shoes.

Adekunle Gold wearing a tailored double-breasted tuxedo and black patent shoes.

The accessories deserve their own appreciation, too. AG Baby pinned a circular brooch with a blue centre stone and textured gold detailing to his lapel, then added dark oval sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a statement gold ring and a luxury wristwatch with a leather strap. Glossy black patent shoes completed the look, and honestly, we love how the gold details bring a little personality to the classic black-and-white combination.

Adekunle Gold wearing a white pleated dress shirt, black satin bow tie, gold ring, and leather strap wristwatch.

Adekunle Gold adjusting his leather strap wristwatch while wearing a pleated evening shirt and bow tie.

But the night wasn’t all about looking good. Adekunle Gold also took the stage at the official Ballon d’Or after-party, performing his hit song “Party No Dey Stop” alongside other fan favourites. So, while football’s biggest names gathered in London to celebrate the beautiful game, AG Baby made sure Nigerian music had a place in the festivities, too.

Adekunle Gold on the 2026 Ballon d'Or red carpet wearing a black double-breasted tuxedo, lapel brooch, and oval sunglasses.

Adekunle Gold posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the London Palladium.

 

 

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Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram

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