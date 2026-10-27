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Burna Boy Suits Up to Present Bukayo Saka With the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or

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Burna Boy Suits Up to Present Bukayo Saka With the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Burna Boy presented Arsenal star Bukayo Saka with the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, celebrating Saka’s humanitarian work in Nigeria.
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Burna Boy shaking hands with Bukayo Saka at the podium during the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.

Burna Boy shakes hands with Bukayo Saka at the podium during the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet. Photo Credit: Premier League/Instagram 

When Burna Boy steps out in a suit, you know it’s about to go down! And this time, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer wasn’t heading to a concert or an awards ceremony to perform. He was at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, where he presented Arsenal and England footballer Bukayo Saka with the Socrates Award.

The ceremony, held on Monday, 26 October, at the Palladium Theatre, saw Burna Boy exchange his usual stagewear for a tailored black suit with subtle metallic embellishments and dark sunglasses. Beside him, Bukayo looked equally smart in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. It was quite a sight seeing two Nigerian stars from different worlds sharing the Ballon d’Or stage.

But there was more to Burna Boy’s appearance than his outfit and the trophy presentation. Before handing Bukayo the award, which recognises footballers for their humanitarian work and contributions to society, Burna Boy spoke about his own efforts to support football development in Nigeria through an academy he established a few years ago.

Speaking about his hopes for the future, he said:

Something I started a few years ago, just to support the football culture back home. Hopefully, inshallah, one day I’ll come back here to see one of my people getting an award in Ballon d’Or.

It was a fitting moment for Burna Boy to share that ambition, especially while presenting an award that celebrates the impact footballers can have beyond the pitch. And with Bukayo Saka receiving the honour, the ceremony brought together two prominent figures with Nigerian roots, one making his mark in music and the other in football.

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