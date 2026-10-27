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Bukayo Saka Wins Socrates Award at 2026 Ballon d’Or for Humanitarian Work in Nigeria

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London for funding life-changing children’s surgeries in Nigeria.
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Bukayo Saka standing behind the podium holding the 2026 Socrates Award plaque at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.

Bukayo Saka addresses the audience after receiving the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

We know Bukayo Saka for what he does with the ball at his feet, but did you know he’s also helping children in Nigeria get access to life-changing medical treatment? The Arsenal forward and England international has funded 120 operations for children in Kano, Nigeria, through his partnership with the charity BigShoe. And now, that work has earned him the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.

The 25-year-old footballer, who was born in Ealing, London, to Nigerian parents, received the honour on Monday, 26 October, at the Palladium Theatre. The Socrates Award recognises football figures who use their influence to support humanitarian causes, and Bukayo’s contributions to children’s healthcare are at the centre of his recognition.

Bukayo Saka dressed in a black-tie suit clapping at the microphone stand after receiving the Socrates Award at the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Bukayo Saka acknowledges applause at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.

Through his work with BigShoe, Bukayo has helped children living with conditions such as brain hernias and umbilical hernias receive medical treatment. His charitable efforts have also extended to sight-restoration procedures across Africa, supporting children who need access to specialist healthcare.

And guess who was there to present him with the award? Burna Boy. The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer joined Bukayo on the Ballon d’Or stage to hand over the trophy, bringing together two familiar names with Nigerian roots for the occasion.

Burna Boy shaking hands with Bukayo Saka on stage at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Burna Boy congratulates Bukayo Saka on stage after presenting him with the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

After receiving the award, Bukayo shared a message on Instagram about what the recognition meant to him and the work he hopes to continue.

“Some of the best things this year happened both on and off the pitch. Proud of what we’re building. Grateful to receive the Sócrates Award, and continue to make an impact where we can.”

For Bukayo, the recognition comes as his work with BigShoe continues to help children access medical care. Beyond his achievements with Arsenal and England, it’s another part of his story that deserves attention.

Bukayo Saka reading his speech at the podium with a background screen showing his charity work in Nigeria.

Bukayo Saka speaks at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony with visuals of his medical charity initiatives in Nigeria displayed behind him.

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Photo Credit: Bukayo Saka/Instagram

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