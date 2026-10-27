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Tiwa Savage Is Giving Rock-Chic Glamour in Black Latex and Purple Fur

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Tiwa Savage Is Giving Rock-Chic Glamour in Black Latex and Purple Fur

Tiwa Savage styled a black latex catsuit with a royal purple fur coat, stacked gold bangles, and a razor-cut bob for a rock-chic look in black and purple.
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Tiwa Savage posing against a tan wall in a black latex catsuit, purple fur jacket, and stacked gold cuffs.

Tiwa Savage posing in a royal purple fur coat layered over a black latex catsuit.

A glossy black catsuit and a purple fur coat? Tiwa Savage says she knows how to make both work, and work perfectly! And looking at her latest outfit, we have absolutely no reason to argue. The Afrobeats superstar stepped out in a figure-hugging black latex catsuit with a plunging V-neckline, throwing a plush, oversized royal purple fur coat over the look. Because when you’re Tiwa Savage, why settle for one fashion statement when you can make two?

And can we talk about the accessories? Chunky gold bangles stacked on her wrists, sculptural gold earrings and a razor-sharp black bob that gave the entire look an extra dose of attitude. Between the glossy latex, the rich purple fur and those bold gold pieces, Tiwa had every detail working in her favour.

Tiwa Savage wearing a black latex catsuit, royal purple fur coat, chunky gold bangles, and a black bob hairstyle

Tiwa Savage styling a black latex catsuit with a royal purple fur coat and gold hardware.

Now, here’s something to borrow from Tiwa’s style book. A fitted catsuit already does a lot for your silhouette, so pairing it with an oversized coat gives the outfit a completely different shape. That contrast between something sleek and something voluminous is what makes the combination so interesting. And rather than reaching for barely-there jewellery, take Tiwa’s approach with chunky metallic pieces that can hold their own against the outfit.

Tiwa Savage smiling backstage in a V-neck black latex catsuit with in-ear monitors.

Tiwa Savage backstage wearing a black latex catsuit and gold earrings

There’s also a little colour lesson here. Black and purple make a gorgeous pairing, particularly when you play around with textures. The shine of the latex against the softness of the fur makes both colours look even richer, while the gold accessories add warmth to the overall look. So, the next time you’re putting together an all-black outfit and wondering what could give it a little extra personality, you might want to take a page out of Tiwa Savage’s book.

Tiwa Savage wrapped in a purple fur coat showing stacked gold bangles and glossy makeup.

Tiwa Savage highlighting her purple fur jacket, gold bangles, and glossy makeup.

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Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram 

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