Nigeria Confirms Ebola Case in Abuja After Patient Arrives from Uganda

The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed a case of the Ebola virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to an official press statement issued on October 20, 2026, and signed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the patient is a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda. She was admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received care for several days before laboratory confirmation established the diagnosis. She has since been moved to an isolation facility, where she is currently receiving medical care.

In response to the development, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the FCT Health Services Secretariat have mobilised a swift public health response to contain the spread. Contact tracing is already underway, with 44 close contacts—spanning healthcare workers, caregivers, patients, and travel companions—identified and placed under monitoring. Public health teams have also stepped up surveillance and are providing direct support to the hospital to reinforce infection prevention and control standards.

Authorities have put all public and private healthcare facilities nationwide on high alert, urging medical personnel to maintain a high index of suspicion, isolate suspected cases promptly, and report them to health authorities immediately.

Reassuring the public, the government noted that Nigeria successfully contained an Ebola outbreak back in 2014, building a robust public health framework and experienced response system. However, officials emphasised that safeguarding public health requires a collective effort.

What Nigerians Should Know and Do

Public health authorities have outlined essential guidelines to keep everyone safe while urging citizens to remain calm and avoid panic:

How It Spreads: Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person who is exhibiting symptoms or has died from the disease, as well as through contact with contaminated materials . Individuals cannot transmit the virus before symptoms manifest .

Stay Calm and Vigilant: Remain composed and rely strictly on verified updates from official health bodies to curb misinformation and stigma .

Practice Good Hygiene: Maintain regular hand hygiene and strictly avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected of carrying the virus .

Watch for Symptoms: Look out for warning signs such as sudden fever, severe weakness, headaches, vomiting, and diarrhoea, particularly if there is a history of potential exposure .

Report Immediately: If you suspect exposure, even if you feel completely well, isolate yourself from close contact and contact public health authorities for guidance prior to visiting any clinic or hospital .

Cooperate with Contact Tracing: Anyone reached by public health officials, including fellow airline passengers, must provide accurate information and follow professional guidance .

For inquiries, updates, or to report a suspected case, the NCDC toll-free call centre is open 24/7 at 6232

***

Featured image generated by AI