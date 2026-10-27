As cancer continues to affect individuals, families, and communities across Nigeria, the need for greater awareness, early detection, accessible screening, and patient support remains urgent.

On Saturday, 31 October 2026, Medicaid Cancer Foundation will host the 12th edition of Walk Away Cancer, an annual initiative dedicated to raising cancer awareness, encouraging early detection, and supporting people affected by cancer.

With the theme One Walk, One Fight, this year’s event will bring together individuals, healthcare professionals, corporate organisations, advocates, volunteers, and community groups to strengthen public engagement in cancer prevention and care.



Twelve Editions of Advocacy and Impact

Over the years, Walk Away Cancer has grown into a platform for public education, community engagement, health screening, and cancer patient support.

The 2025 edition recorded more than 20,000 participants, with over 60 partners and 120 volunteers contributing to the campaign. Participants came from 20 countries, reflecting the initiative’s growing reach.

The event’s Health Village provided access to essential health services, including 253 mammograms, 274 clinical breast examinations, 368 blood sugar checks, 200 eye screenings, and 45 HPV vaccinations.

The campaign also raised and disbursed over ₦100 million in support of 60 cancer patients, helping address some of the financial challenges associated with cancer care.

These achievements demonstrate the importance of taking cancer awareness beyond conversations and connecting it with practical services, early detection, and support for patients.

The Health Village: Making Prevention More Accessible

A major feature of Walk Away Cancer 12.0 will be the Health Village, where participants can access health education, screening services, and information to support informed decisions about their wellbeing.

Free HPV vaccination : Eligible children aged nine will have access to free HPV vaccination, courtesy of the FCT Primary Health Care Board.

: Eligible children aged nine will have access to free HPV vaccination, courtesy of the FCT Primary Health Care Board. Breast health awareness : Education on breast cancer, the importance of early detection, and the role of appropriate screening.

: Education on breast cancer, the importance of early detection, and the role of appropriate screening. Discounted mammograms : Attendees will receive coupons for discounted mammograms at Medicaid facilities.

: Attendees will receive coupons for discounted mammograms at Medicaid facilities. Preventive health checks: Selected health checks and screening services designed to encourage participants to take a more active role in managing their health.

The Health Village is designed to help people move from awareness to action by making health information and selected preventive services more accessible.

Supporting Patients Beyond Awareness

A cancer diagnosis can place significant emotional, physical, and financial pressure on patients and their families. For many, the cost of investigations and treatment can become a major barrier to receiving timely care.

Medicaid Cancer Foundation continues to champion initiatives that connect awareness with patient support, advocacy, and improved access to cancer care.

Proceeds from official Walk Away Cancer kit sales contribute to cancer patient support, allowing participants to show their commitment to the cause while helping sustain the foundation’s work.

The initiative also creates opportunities for partners, volunteers, healthcare professionals, and young people to contribute their skills and resources to cancer advocacy.

Bringing Young People into the Cancer

Conversation Young people have an important role to play in shaping how cancer is understood within communities. Through student participation, volunteering, peer education, and public awareness, they can help challenge misconceptions and encourage people to seek medical advice when necessary.

Walk Away Cancer 12.0 offers a platform for young people to participate directly in cancer advocacy, engage with healthcare professionals, and help take important health messages to their campuses, families, and communities.

A Shared Vision for Better Cancer Outcomes

Medicaid Cancer Foundation envisions a society where cancer awareness leads to earlier diagnosis, patients can access the care they need, and financial barriers do not prevent people from seeking treatment.

Walk Away Cancer 12.0 is part of this ongoing commitment. Every participant, volunteer, partner, screening, and contribution can help strengthen the response to cancer in Nigeria.

The goal is not simply to walk, but to encourage meaningful action that continues long after the event.

Event Details

Event: Walk Away Cancer 12.0

Date: Saturday, 31 October 2026

Time: 7:00 AM

Venue: Monoliza Park, R.B. Dikko Road, Area II, Garki, Abuja

Registration: Available through the Medicaid Cancer Foundation website and official social media channels.

Individuals, families, organisations, students, healthcare professionals, and advocates are encouraged to participate, share the message, and support efforts to improve cancer awareness, early detection, and patient care.

ONE WALK. ONE FIGHT. EVERY STEP MATTERS.

www.medicaidcancerfoundation.org | @medicaidcf

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Medicaid