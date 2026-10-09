WalkHeartOn Turns 10, Bringing 11,896 Nigerians Together for Heart Health

Ten years ago, Power Oil invited Nigerians to take a step for their hearts in celebration of World Heart Day. A decade later, that step has become a movement. The 10th edition of WalkHeartOn, held on October 1, 2026, at The Stables Sports Ground, Surulere, Lagos, brought together thousands of people for a day centred on fitness, heart health, community and fun.

The milestone edition recorded 25,536 registrations, with 11,896 people physically attending. From early-morning fitness activities and health checks to music, games, refreshments and entertainment, WalkHeartOn 10.0 created an experience that showed that prioritising your health does not have to be boring.

Commenting on the milestone, Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, said,

“For 10 years, WalkHeartOn has been a reflection of Power Oil’s commitment to helping Nigerians live healthier lives, reminding us that caring for our hearts goes beyond what we eat. It is also about staying active, moving more and making healthier choices every day. As we celebrate World Heart Day and a decade of WalkHeartOn, we are proud to have created a platform that brings Nigerians together to take meaningful steps towards healthier hearts.”

For many attendees, it was a chance to exercise with friends and family. For others, it was an opportunity to meet new people, enjoy performances and simply step away from the usual routine. But beneath all the excitement was the message that has driven WalkHeartOn for a decade: every step towards a healthier lifestyle matters. Over the years, the annual walk has evolved from a fitness event into a community-driven platform that encourages Nigerians to make heart health part of their everyday lives.

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