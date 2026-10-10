Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation Partners with Nigeria Computer Society to Support 1,000 Tech Scholars Through Mentorship

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to provide mentorship, technical training and real-world technology experience to the Nigerian whiz kids under the Foundation’s technology scholarship initiative.

The 1000 scholarship scheme, which was first announced by Africa’s foremost technology entrepreneur and Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, is designed to empower indigent but exceptionally gifted Nigerian students to study Computer Science and other technology-related disciplines in federal and state universities, as well as polytechnics, across the country.

The scholarship reflects Dr. Ekeh’s philosophy of “one family, one tech-empowered person” and will support 1,000 students selected from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, irrespective of ethnic background.

From their first year through graduation, beneficiaries will receive world-class technology training, skills development and monthly financial support. Each scholar will also have a dedicated mentor to provide guidance throughout their academic journey.

Under the MoU, the NCS will provide technical support and practical learning through experienced and certified technology professionals. The programme will blend academic learning with real-world exposure, helping beneficiaries build technical competence, problem-solving skills and the confidence to apply their knowledge beyond the classroom.

According to the Director of LSEF, Dr. George Emetuche, the programme will feature boot camps each semester, creating opportunities for students to learn beyond the classroom and gain practical experience. The objective, he explained, is to prepare beneficiaries not merely to graduate, but to become capable technology professionals who can solve real-world problems.

Speaking at the ceremony, NCS President, Professor Muhammed Siraju Aliyu, described Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh as a nationalist who has consistently supported initiatives that create opportunities for Nigerians who may otherwise lack access.

He noted that Dr. Ekeh’s relationship with the NCS predates the scholarship initiative and has contributed to the advancement of technology and human capital development. He also highlighted Dr. Ekeh’s technology innovation programmes, which identify young people with ideas, support them in developing their concepts and create opportunities for them to pitch to potential investors.

Professor Aliyu expressed appreciation for Dr. Ekeh’s contributions to the NCS and reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to initiatives that support national growth and development.

Representing the Zinox Group, Executive Director, Human Resources, Mrs. Chioma Nwoke, assured the Foundation and the NCS of the Group’s continued support for the initiative, cohort after cohort.

Beyond the scholarship, the programme represents a long-term investment in Nigeria’s human capital. By helping 1,000 gifted young Nigerians gain access to quality education, technology skills, mentorship and practical experience, the initiative can contribute to a stronger pipeline of home-grown technology professionals, innovators and problem-solvers.

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