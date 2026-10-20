Beyond the Summit: How Glo Is Building Culture of Support, Growth for Women

For many women, professional growth is shaped not only by the opportunities available to them but also by the communities that encourage them to pursue those opportunities, recognise their achievements and support them through different stages of their journeys.

At Globacom, this understanding continues to shape SheGlows, an internal women’s community designed to foster meaningful connections, shared learning and personal and professional development.

The community’s commitment to these values took centre stage at the third edition of the SheGlows Summit, held on October 17, 2026, at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

With the theme Lead. Thrive. Grow., the summit brought together women from across the organisation to exchange experiences, gain fresh perspectives and explore how they can continue to grow as individuals, professionals and members of a supportive community.

While the annual summit provides an opportunity for reflection and connection, the broader significance of SheGlows lies in its continued efforts to create opportunities for women beyond a single event.

Since its introduction in 2025, the SheGlows Scholarship Fund has supported four women, with two beneficiaries each year. The community’s mentorship programme, now in its second cohort, also provides a platform for women to share knowledge, learn from experience and strengthen their professional capabilities.

Together, these initiatives reflect Globacom’s approach to women’s development, combining opportunities for learning with the relationships and support systems that encourage sustained growth.

The community benefits from the support of Globacom’s leadership, including Chairman Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., whose commitment to employee development has helped create an enabling environment for initiatives focused on building the capabilities of the company’s people.

In a goodwill message presented at the summit by Esther John, Head of Strategy, Office of the Executive Vice Chairman, Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Bella Disu, encouraged women to recognise their potential, embrace opportunities for continuous development and strengthen the relationships that help communities thrive.

She emphasized that leadership was not limited to formal positions but could be demonstrated through the difference individuals make wherever they find themselves.

This message was echoed in remarks by Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Chair of the SheGlows community, who drew attention to the importance of recognising and celebrating the women who actively contribute to its growth.

She observed that establishing a community was only the beginning, noting that its strength depended on the willingness of members to participate, support one another and celebrate collective achievements.

Her remarks reinforced one of the central ideas behind SheGlows: that a thriving community is built not simply through programmes and activities but through the relationships, contributions and shared experiences of its members.

The summit’s three guest speakers brought this philosophy to life through conversations on leadership, professional presence and personal aspirations.

Dr Kehinde Nwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meadow Hall Group, encouraged participants to recognise that leadership begins with personal responsibility and the willingness to make a difference, regardless of one’s position.

Nneka Jethro-Iruobe, a human resources and rewards expert and former Director of People & Change at KPMG, explored how initiative, accountability and professional presence can shape individual effectiveness and career development.

Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Chief Executive Officer of Lifecard Investment Company Nigeria and Lifecard Dubai, challenged participants to look beyond their present circumstances and approach their aspirations with vision, resilience and long-term thinking.

Together, the conversations reflected the summit’s theme, encouraging participants to see leadership, fulfilment and growth as interconnected aspects of their personal and professional journeys.

The programme also featured an interactive panel discussion moderated by lawyer and media personality Olive Emodi, providing participants with an opportunity to engage the speakers and share perspectives on the challenges and opportunities women encounter.

In her closing remarks, Kemi Fadipe encouraged participants to sustain the connections and lessons from the summit, reinforcing the importance of continued learning and mutual support.

For Globacom, the significance of SheGlows extends beyond the success of its annual gathering. Guided by the principles of Support. Build. Mentor., the community reflects an ongoing commitment to creating an environment where women can learn from one another, develop their capabilities and feel recognised for their contributions.

As SheGlows continues to evolve, its combination of mentorship, educational support and community engagement offers an example of how organisations can foster a workplace culture in which women’s development is encouraged not only through formal opportunities but also through connection, recognition and collective progress.

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