Grace Ofure Talks Real Estate, Relationship Independence & The Virtuous Woman on “Dear Ife Series”

Fresh off the heels of that intense Seun Kuti session, the Dear Ife series is shifting gears into the world of high-stakes wealth and “soft life” strategy. In the latest episode, Ifedayo Agoro, the host, is joined by Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, a global wealth consultant and real estate investment strategist, to discuss the intersection of purpose, property, and personal independence.

Grace gets incredibly candid about her journey, moving from the “housewife” ordeal to discovering her true purpose in the boardroom. If you’ve ever wondered how to transition from “small thinking” to building a real estate empire, her backstory is the ultimate masterclass.

It’s not all business, though. The conversation takes a juicy turn as Grace redefines what it actually means to be a “virtuous woman” in 2026. She drops gems on navigating respect in uncomfortable situations, the trap of comparison, and why choosing the right partner is arguably the most important financial decision you’ll ever make.

From sustaining relationships to maintaining your independence while “living the life,” Grace proves that you really can have the bag and the bliss at the same time.

Watch the full episode below: