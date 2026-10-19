From a Casual Night Out to a Brand-New Car: How Queen Thompson Won Big in the Guinness ‘Open For More’ Promo!

When you head out for a night of good vibes with your friends, you expect great conversations, plenty of laughter, and maybe a few photos for the Gram. What you probably don’t expect is to walk away with the chance to win a brand-new car!



That was the unexpected turn Queen Thompson’s evening took when she became the grand prize winner of the recently concluded 10-week Guinness ‘Open For More’ promo.



It started as a regular night out in Akwa Ibom. Queen and her friends had gone to one of their favourite spots to unwind, catch up and enjoy some chilled drinks. Among the bottles on the table was Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. At some point during the evening, Queen noticed the promo code beneath her bottle cap, brought out her phone, and entered it. Nothing elaborate, just a quick entry while enjoying the night. Little did she know that one simple entry would put her in the running for a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth ₦150 million!



A few weeks later, Queen received a phone call from an official Guinness representative with news that would have anyone asking, “Wait, what?! Is this for real?” She had won the grand prize!



But excitement wasn’t her first reaction. Having been defrauded twice earlier in the year, Queen was understandably cautious and initially wondered if the call was another scam. It took the official prize presentation for the news to fully sink in.



At the handover ceremony at Guinness Nigeria’s headquarters in Ogba, Lagos, Queen’s win became official in the most memorable way. Girish Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc, personally presented her with the keys to her brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, as company executives, brand representatives, fellow prize winners and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the moment.

Still taking it all in, Queen said,

“I am still in shock! I never imagined that opening a bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout would lead to me driving home in a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. When I got the notification, I initially doubted it because I had been defrauded twice earlier this year. I am so grateful to Guinness for this incredible, life-changing gift. Truly, what God cannot do does not exist!”

Now that’s one night out that ended with a plot twist nobody saw coming! The Guinness ‘Open For More’ promo may have wrapped up, but the winners’ stories remain memorable, especially the grand winner whose experience leaves us with a little reminder: stay open to possibilities; you never know when good news might be on the other end of a call.

Queen’s story was the grand finale of a much bigger journey. Over 10 weeks, Guinness Nigeria rewarded 1,075 consumers across the country, with 1,000 people winning ₦100,000 each and another 75 becoming millionaires with ₦1 million apiece, before Queen drove home with the grand prize, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado valued at ₦150 million. For Guinness, Open For More was a way to give something back to the consumers who continue to choose the brand. For the winners, it meant real money, unexpected opportunities, and, in Queen’s case, a night out that ended with a new car.

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