VOW2025: Here’s What Went Down at the 9th Voice of Women Conference & Awards

The 9th Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW2025), held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, brought together women leaders, policymakers, development partners, legislators, and global voices to advance the theme “Nigerian Women and the Power of Collective Action.” The historic event came as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, underscoring the centrality of women to the nation’s story and future.

Delivering his goodwill message, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who was represented by the Hon Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, hailed Nigerian women as “the heartbeat of our country, undaunted, unyielding, and rising to shape a future of equity and progress under the Renewed Hope Agenda.” He affirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women as “protectors of families, drivers of innovation, and catalysts of the one trillion-dollar economy we are building together.” The President described VOW2025 as a “song of unity, pride, and enduring hope for a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.”

In her Keynote Address, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI, emphasised that Nigerian women have always risen to shape the nation’s destiny, from the Aba Women’s Protest of 1929 to the return to democracy in the 1990s. She stressed that Nigeria’s low representation of women in governance, currently less than 6%, must change. Highlighting the importance of the Reserved Seats Bill, she said:

“This is not an act of benevolence but an act of justice and strategic necessity. Democracy without women is incomplete.”The Minister commended President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and pledged support for Women Radio 91.7FM through the training of 10 female journalists.

Other speakers echoed the theme of partnerships and collective resolve:

Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, declared that women’s underrepresentation in governance will soon become history, pledging legislative backing to ensure the Reserved Seats Bill succeeds.

Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, Convener of the Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW), described VOW2025 as a platform where women’s voices continue to shape Nigeria’s future. She emphasised the importance of increasing female political representation by leveraging the power of collective action, particularly at the grassroots level, where women remain the largest and most influential voting bloc. She noted that while grassroots women play a decisive role in elections.

“It is time we transform this individual voting strength into a unified force. When women support women across all divides, we become the decisive power that can shape governance,” she said.

She emphasised that the Reserved Seats Bill is critical to Nigeria’s democratic integrity, gender balance, and global standing, urging the President and the National Assembly to deliver on this historic legislation. She added that the passage of the Reserved Seats Bill would not only deepen democracy but also mark the current government and legislature as true champions of women’s rights, gender equity, and inclusive governance.

Former Deputy President of South Africa, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, gave a stirring address during her firechat session, urging men to be active allies in women’s leadership. She emphasised that the struggle for gender equality is not for women alone but a collective responsibility:

“Africa cannot win its future without women, and women cannot lead without the active support of men who share the vision of an inclusive society. We need men in politics, business, religion, and communities to stand with us, not as bystanders, but as partners in progress. Nigeria has the potential to lead Africa into a future where equity is the norm, not the exception.”She challenged Nigerian leaders to ensure that commitments made at conferences translate into measurable outcomes for women and girls, adding: “The world is watching Nigeria, and Nigeria must not lag behind.”

In the Awards Segment, trailblazers were honoured for advancing women and families across Nigeria. Winners include Women at Risk International Foundation, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), Guinness Nigeria Plc, and Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority. Individual honours went to Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (Lifetime Achievement), Meyiwa Vera (Social Media Innovation), Dame Esther Uduehi, PhD (Woman of the Year), with a posthumous award to the iconic Late Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

About VOW Conference & Awards

The Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW) is Nigeria’s foremost national inclusive platform amplifying women’s voices, inspiring collective action, and recognising champions of gender equality. Organised by the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation in partnership with Women Radio 91.7FM, VOW continues to drive advocacy, policy engagement, and grassroots mobilisation for a more inclusive Nigeria.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program