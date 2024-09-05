Connect with us

Daniel Oriahi's Psychological Thriller "The Weekend" To Screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Episode 9 of the Shopaholic series is here! Enjoy the Crazy Luxury Fragrance Shopping experience at Essenza with KieKie

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

"All Of Us" Is Here! Watch the First Four Episodes of the High School Series

The Cast of "All Of Us" Dazzled at the Prom-Themed Premiere | See All The Photos

"I’ve Always Wanted to Be an Actor"—Segilola Ogidan on Her Journey to Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

Nile Entertainment Partners with Mo Abudu's EbonyLife for Luxury Cinema Experience "The Pods"

From the Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios Presents Farmer’s Bride, Launching September 27th

Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film "Love Notes" Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

Daniel Oriahi’s film “The Weekend” has been officially selected to screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, an annual event organised in collaboration with the British Film Institute.

Described as a “rare Nigerian psychological thriller,” “The Weekend” follows a young woman, Nikya, who persuades her fiancé, Luke, to visit his parents—whom he hasn’t seen in a decade. After a series of disturbing family encounters, Nikya begins to sense something is terribly wrong—a secret she might be safer not discovering. Even a local carpenter warns her to stay away. As tensions rise, one of the guests suddenly disappears.

Directed by Daniel Oriahi, the film stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Meg Otanwa, Gloria AnozieYoung, Damilola Ogunsi, James Gardiner, and Bryan Okoye.

The Weekend will be screened on October 13th, 16th, and 17th at the festival.

Announcing the film’s selection, Daniel Oriahi shared his excitement:

I am deeply honored and proud to announce that The Weekend has been officially selected to screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, the largest film festival in the UK. This selection comes as The Weekend continues to break box office records for its genre in Nollywood.

The Weekend will be showcased in the BFI (LFF) Cult Section alongside some of the most anticipated thrillers and horror films of the fall season. I am equally thrilled to join the ranks of extraordinary new wave Nigerian filmmakers like @kennethgyang @fierycj @abbatmakama @mikegouken @damiorimogunje and @chukoesiri , whose works have graced past editions of this prestigious festival.

