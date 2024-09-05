Daniel Oriahi’s Psychological Thriller “The Weekend” To Screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival

Daniel Oriahi’s film “The Weekend” has been officially selected to screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, an annual event organised in collaboration with the British Film Institute. Described as a “rare Nigerian psychological thriller,” “The Weekend” follows a young woman, Nikya, who persuades her fiancé, Luke, to visit his parents—whom he hasn’t seen in a decade. After a series of disturbing family encounters, Nikya begins to sense something is terribly wrong—a secret she might be safer not discovering. Even a local carpenter warns her to stay away. As tensions rise, one of the guests suddenly disappears.

Directed by Daniel Oriahi, the film stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Meg Otanwa, Gloria Anozie–Young, Damilola Ogunsi, James Gardiner, and Bryan Okoye.

The Weekend will be screened on October 13th, 16th, and 17th at the festival.

Announcing the film’s selection, Daniel Oriahi shared his excitement: