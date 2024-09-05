Movies & TV
Daniel Oriahi’s Psychological Thriller “The Weekend” To Screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival
Daniel Oriahi’s film “The Weekend” has been officially selected to screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, an annual event organised in collaboration with the British Film Institute.
Described as a “rare Nigerian psychological thriller,” “The Weekend” follows a young woman, Nikya, who persuades her fiancé, Luke, to visit his parents—whom he hasn’t seen in a decade. After a series of disturbing family encounters, Nikya begins to sense something is terribly wrong—a secret she might be safer not discovering. Even a local carpenter warns her to stay away. As tensions rise, one of the guests suddenly disappears.
Directed by Daniel Oriahi, the film stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Meg Otanwa, Gloria Anozie–Young, Damilola Ogunsi, James Gardiner, and Bryan Okoye.
The Weekend will be screened on October 13th, 16th, and 17th at the festival.
Announcing the film’s selection, Daniel Oriahi shared his excitement:
I am deeply honored and proud to announce that The Weekend has been officially selected to screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, the largest film festival in the UK. This selection comes as The Weekend continues to break box office records for its genre in Nollywood.
The Weekend will be showcased in the BFI (LFF) Cult Section alongside some of the most anticipated thrillers and horror films of the fall season. I am equally thrilled to join the ranks of extraordinary new wave Nigerian filmmakers like @kennethgyang @fierycj @abbatmakama @mikegouken @damiorimogunje and @chukoesiri , whose works have graced past editions of this prestigious festival.