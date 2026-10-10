Permission to Call Nancy Isime Madam EP? The Actress Is Making Her Executive Producer Debut!

Permission to call Nancy Isime Madam EP? Because the Nollywood star has just announced that she is stepping into a new role, and this time, she will be calling some of the shots behind the camera. Nancy is making her debut as an executive producer, taking on a new side of filmmaking after years of entertaining us on screen.

You know her from films and series such as Blood Sisters, Shanty Town, Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards, Superstar and Obama‘M. Now, Nancy wants us to follow her as she takes on the business of making a film, from the early meetings to sponsorship discussions and marketing. And she is letting us in on the process from the very beginning.

In the video announcing the news, Nancy wore a brown outfit with an oversized collar, structured shoulders and gathered balloon sleeves. She paired it with a gold leaf statement necklace and finger-wave hair, looking ready for the boardroom before getting into the business of filmmaking. But beyond the outfit, it was what she had to say that got us listening.

“Well yes, you’ve known me as an actor. But this time, I’m stepping into a completely new chapter. This is my first production as executive producer!”

And while she is excited about the new role, Nancy is not pretending she has everything figured out. She admitted that taking this step comes with a few nerves, saying, “Oh my God, guys, I can’t lie… I’ve never… my heart is doing gbi-gbi-gbi-gbi-gbi. Can I do this? Can I do this? Am I ready? I think it’s about time. Me self don try, huh?”

We love that she is bringing us along for the ride, because Nancy is not keeping this experience behind closed doors. She wants her audience to see what goes into getting a film made, including the meetings, sponsorship conversations and marketing decisions that happen long before a project reaches our screens.

“But I need you guys. I really, truly need you,” she said. “So come with me on this journey. Let’s go behind the scenes. Let’s go to the meetings, the sponsorship… Let’s do some marketing… We’ll see how it goes, guys. So see what I do. But for now, I’m just really excited to announce this to you. So, let’s begin. Shall we?”

The announcement also comes with glimpses of Nancy stepping out for corporate engagements, attending meetings, getting styled on set and speaking with camera operators. It looks like we will be seeing a lot more of what happens on the production side, rather than only the finished work on screen.

And since she has invited us behind the scenes, we are curious to see how this first production comes together. Madam EP, we are following!

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Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram