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Permission to Call Nancy Isime Madam EP? The Actress Is Making Her Executive Producer Debut!

Nollywood star Nancy Isime has announced her debut as an executive producer, stepping behind the camera to lead her first film project and share the journey behind the scenes.
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Nancy Isime posing in a metallic brown dress with an oversized collar, balloon sleeves, and a gold leaf necklace.

Nancy Isime steps into her new role as an executive producer wearing a metallic brown ensemble paired with a gold statement necklace.

Permission to call Nancy Isime Madam EP? Because the Nollywood star has just announced that she is stepping into a new role, and this time, she will be calling some of the shots behind the camera. Nancy is making her debut as an executive producer, taking on a new side of filmmaking after years of entertaining us on screen.

You know her from films and series such as Blood Sisters, Shanty Town, Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards, Superstar and ObamaM. Now, Nancy wants us to follow her as she takes on the business of making a film, from the early meetings to sponsorship discussions and marketing. And she is letting us in on the process from the very beginning.

In the video announcing the news, Nancy wore a brown outfit with an oversized collar, structured shoulders and gathered balloon sleeves. She paired it with a gold leaf statement necklace and finger-wave hair, looking ready for the boardroom before getting into the business of filmmaking. But beyond the outfit, it was what she had to say that got us listening.

Nancy Isime in a full-length brown mermaid dress with voluminous balloon sleeves for her executive producer announcement video.

Nancy Isime marks her transition behind the camera as an executive producer in a custom metallic brown dress with a flounced hem.

“Well yes, you’ve known me as an actor. But this time, I’m stepping into a completely new chapter. This is my first production as executive producer!”

And while she is excited about the new role, Nancy is not pretending she has everything figured out. She admitted that taking this step comes with a few nerves, saying, “Oh my God, guys, I can’t lie… I’ve never… my heart is doing gbi-gbi-gbi-gbi-gbi. Can I do this? Can I do this? Am I ready? I think it’s about time. Me self don try, huh?”

We love that she is bringing us along for the ride, because Nancy is not keeping this experience behind closed doors. She wants her audience to see what goes into getting a film made, including the meetings, sponsorship conversations and marketing decisions that happen long before a project reaches our screens.

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime wearing a white button-down shirt with a natural afro hairstyle and red lipstick.

Official actor profile image of Nigerian actress and TV presenter Nancy Isime, known for starring roles in Blood Sisters, Shanty Town, and Superstar. Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram 

“But I need you guys. I really, truly need you,” she said. “So come with me on this journey. Let’s go behind the scenes. Let’s go to the meetings, the sponsorship… Let’s do some marketing… We’ll see how it goes, guys. So see what I do. But for now, I’m just really excited to announce this to you. So, let’s begin. Shall we?”

The announcement also comes with glimpses of Nancy stepping out for corporate engagements, attending meetings, getting styled on set and speaking with camera operators. It looks like we will be seeing a lot more of what happens on the production side, rather than only the finished work on screen.

And since she has invited us behind the scenes, we are curious to see how this first production comes together. Madam EP, we are following!

Nancy Isime featuring finger-wave hair, glossy dark lip liner, and pearl gold earrings in a metallic brown outfit.

Finger-wave hair and glossy lip liner complement Nancy Isime’s structured brown outfit for her major career announcement.

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Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram 

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