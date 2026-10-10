Watch Asake Trade Big Scenes for Studio Sessions in His “Oba” Music Video

Asake is keeping his foot firmly on the pedal, delivering fresh visuals for “Oba” from his latest project M$NEY. Directed by Director Buise, the newly released music video moves away from typical high-energy street setups to take fans directly inside the intimate, creative atmosphere of a late-night recording session.

At its core, “Oba”—which translates to King in Yoruba—is a high-steeze anthem centred on royal status, relentless hustle, and staying grounded. Across the track, Asake leans into his “Mister Money” persona, blending Yoruba cultural references with reflections on his unstoppable work ethic. He balances bragging rights about his dominant position in the industry with street wisdom and gratitude, reminding listeners to remain vigilant and humble even as international success rolls in.

The visual brings this context to life, opening with a bass player laying down a rhythmic groove in a dimly lit studio before panning to Asake seated in the vocal booth. Clad in a green tracksuit over a white tank top, accessorised with thick gold chains, rings, and sunglasses, the YBNL star records his lines while surrounded by producers, engineers, and backing vocalists. The clip blends performance shots with real-time studio mechanics, showing engineers fine-tuning mixing boards, vocalists harmonising at the microphone, and producers triggering beats.

Produced by long-time collaborator Magicsticks, “Oba” combines Asake’s signature log-drum rhythms with choir-backed harmonies. Rather than relying on large dance ensembles or cinematic storylines, the visual focuses on the pure craftsmanship behind the music, giving audiences a fly-on-the-wall perspective of how the hit came together in the studio.

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