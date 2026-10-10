Ships, Gbas Gbos & Chinchin! Minimie Joined the BBNaija Season 11 Fun

Have you been keeping up with BBNaija Season 11? Because between the ships that sailed, the ones that sank, the gbas gbos, the strategic gambits, the twists nobody saw coming and those shaking eviction nights, 24 housemates gave us a whole lot to discuss. And then there was the big question: who would walk away with the crown? After 70 days in Biggie’s house, Temi Nkem emerged as the winner, bringing the season to a close after weeks of entertainment, surprises and conversations that kept BNers talking.

Throughout the season, BellaNaija’s weekly recaps on our website kept readers up to date with the latest happenings, while FunTime with Coco brought the conversation to our social media platforms. Our witty AI character had her own commentary on the housemates and their antics, giving BNers another reason to laugh, react and feel as though they were right there in Biggie’s house with the housemates. Between the weekly recaps and Coco’s cheeky takes, there was always another bit of gist to get into.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Now, let’s talk snacks. Because you cannot be expected to follow a ship’s entire journey, debate a housemate’s strategy and survive a shaking eviction without something to munch on. Minimie Chinchin was the go-to snack for the housemates and viewers at home, ready for those stretches of top-notch entertainment when you simply had to know what happened next. Watching with friends? Grab a snack. Catching up on the latest gist? Grab a snack. Settling in to see how the season would unfold? You get the idea.

When the housemates heard it’s @MinimieNigeria, they could not contain their joy. They are used to the taste of fun that Minimie brings.🤭 The brief is in! Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time @MinimieNigeria’s task in BBNaija house! Housemates will be grouped into four groups! #MinimieXBBNaija #TasteTheFunWithMinimie #MinimieXBellaNaija #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija11 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2026

As an associate sponsor of BBNaija Season 11, Minimie Chinchin also brought a challenge to the house, taking the fun from the snack break to the arena. The Minimie Chinchin Challenge featured three rounds designed to test the housemates’ speed, coordination, strategy and teamwork. It was a chance for the teams to put their skills to work, and they had to do more than cheer one another on from the sidelines.

The challenge opened with “Catch the Flavours,” an obstacle course that required housemates to cross balance beams and collect branded tokens before time ran out. In “Complete the Word,” teams worked with giant puzzle pieces to solve the challenge together. The final round, “The Junk Dash,” introduced a blindfolded relay, with housemates depending on their teammates’ directions to navigate obstacles. Each round came with its own demands, from keeping their balance to communicating clearly when they could not see where they were going.

And the winners of the @MinimieNigeria task are Team Spicy Rebel with 1000 points.🎉 Congratulations to Flora, Gerard, Barry, Sultex and the game master, Chimsom Chuka.👏🏽 @MinimieNigeria #MinimieXBBNaija #TasteTheFunWithMinimie #MinimieXBellaNaija #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija11 https://t.co/ERFS8vzFrv — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2026

After the three rounds, Team Spicy Rebel came out on top. Flora, Barry, Gerard and Sultex, alongside Game Master Chimsom Chuka, secured the victory and earned the bragging rights that came with winning the challenge.

The ships may have sailed or sunk, the gambits may have played out, and the evictions may have shaken up the house, but the fun with Minimie Chinchin never does. So until the next season, keep crunching and locked in with Minimie Nigeria across their social channels: