From Kitchen Bowls to Task Battles: How Checkers Custard Powered BBNaija Season 11

If there is one thing about life in Biggie’s house, it is that there is always something going on. Between the housemates’ conversations, their daily routines, the strategies and the tasks that kept them on their toes, BBNaija Season 11 had no shortage of activity. And through it all, Checkers Custard was right there, serving the housemates creamy custard throughout the show. Because even when you are busy navigating life with 23 other people, there is always room for a comforting bowl of custard!

From breakfast before the day’s activities to kitchen catch-ups with fellow housemates, Checkers Custard was part of the everyday experience inside the house. Those kitchen visits were also a chance to catch up, share a laugh and take a breather before the next task or surprise from Biggie. With so much happening under one roof, having something creamy to enjoy was a welcome addition to the routine.

And speaking of tasks, Checkers Custard had something special in store for the housemates, too. The Checkers Custard Task called for mental agility, physical endurance and teamwork, giving the housemates a chance to put their skills to the test. With Head of House Tram stepping in as Game Master, the house was split into two teams: Team Creamy and Team Tasty. Now, it was time to see which side could pull together and claim the win.

Checkers Custard got the housemates running 😂 😂 @CheckersCustard #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaijaS11 #BBNaija #BBNaijaxCheckersCustard https://t.co/geVfgwtZpz — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 12, 2026

First, the housemates had to tackle custom obstacle courses, scrambling to collect branded jars along the way. Then came fast-paced physical relays, followed by blindfolded directional challenges that required them to listen carefully and trust their teammates’ instructions. Imagine trying to find your way around without being able to see, while someone else directs your every move! You would need a good deal of patience, communication and teamwork to make it through.

Both teams competed for points across the different games, and there was plenty to play for. When the scores were finally counted, Team Creamy came out on top with 140 points, beating Team Tasty to claim the win. Flora, Keivo, Aikou, Araga, Barry, Bells and Bluetopia made up the winning team, with Tram taking on the role of Game Master. That is a win worth celebrating.

In the second task, they must select representatives who must pick a Checkers Custard jar as fast as possible when they hear the buzzer. They will be given tasks like ‘touch your ear, touch your toes’ before the buzzer sound. If they pick the jar before the buzzer, they lose a point. The team with the most jar wins. #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaijaS11 #BBNaija #BBNaijaxCheckersCustard — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 12, 2026



From keeping the housemates supplied with creamy custard throughout BBNaija Season 11 to bringing everyone together for a task that tested their skills and teamwork, Checkers Custard was part of the experience in more ways than one. The housemates had their daily routines, their kitchen catch-ups and their competitive side, and the Checkers Custard Task gave them another chance to put their teamwork to the test.

And with Team Creamy finishing on 140 points, there was a clear winner to celebrate. One thing is certain: life in Biggie’s house kept everyone busy, and Checkers Custard was there to make it a little creamier.