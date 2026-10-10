Kimberly Jael’s Black, Yellow & Red Gown Is Her Fashion Tribute to Uganda’s Independence Day

Black sequins, sunshine yellow and a long red train? Kimberly Jael has found a gorgeous way to wear Uganda’s national colours. The model and Miss Universe Uganda 2026 first runner-up marked the country’s 64th Independence Day on 9 October in a sculpted gown that takes inspiration from the Ugandan flag.

Let’s start with that corset. The strapless black bodice is covered in sequins, with lace trimming the neckline, while canary-yellow fabric falls across her chest and shoulders. Then, at the hips, crimson-red fabric gathers before flowing into a fitted mermaid skirt that trails along the floor. Each colour has its place, and the long red train gives the look an extra flourish.

Kimberly carried the colour scheme into her beauty look, too, with graphic black, yellow and red makeup sweeping across her left cheekbone. Tiny pearl embellishments add detail to the face art, while her cropped natural afro leaves room for her large drop earrings, finished with traditional cowrie shells.

But Kimberly’s choices go beyond matching her outfit to the flag. She explained the meaning behind the gown in a message celebrating Uganda’s independence, connecting its details to the country’s history, the sacrifices of previous generations and the hopes she has for its future.

Independence is not just a date, it’s the chains that were broken and blood that was shed!!! The glam is intentional. The pearls are for every tear my ancestors shed. The sequins are for every star in our future. The red train is long because our journey was long. This is what 64 years of resilience looks like in high fashion. Happy Independence Day Uganda — we are not just free, we are FASHIONABLY FREE!

The explanation gives the gown another layer: the pearls represent the tears of her ancestors, the sequins speak to future possibilities, and the long red train reflects Uganda’s journey to independence. It’s a personal tribute expressed through the very details that make the outfit memorable.

Kimberly also had quite a run at the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026 pageant, where she won five titles, including Miss Afrikana and the People’s Choice award. Beyond pageantry, she is a youth mentor and advocate for community development and youth empowerment. For Independence Day, she put her love for Uganda on display through fashion, right down to the pearls and that sweeping red train.

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Photo Credit: Kimberly Jael/Instagram