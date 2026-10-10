Connect with us

Culture Scoop Style

Kimberly Jael’s Black, Yellow & Red Gown Is Her Fashion Tribute to Uganda's Independence Day

Culture Scoop

Olu of Warri’s 5th Coronation Anniversary Brings Itsekiri Diaspora Home for Global Homecoming | See Photos

Culture Style Weddings

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus’ Traditional Wedding Wardrobe Was All About Culture and Couture

Culture Scoop Sports

From South-East London to a Royal Throne! SE Dons Captain George Desmond Kamurasi Is Tooro’s Next King

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Kente, Gold & Couple Style! See Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Ghana Wedding Looks

Culture News Scoop

Uganda Mourns King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV: World’s Youngest Reigning Monarch

Culture Style

Joselyn Dumas Wears Pink and Blue Kente to Bozoma Saint John's Traditional Wedding in Accra

Arts Culture Events Promotions

A Closer Look at Ayobami Olorunniyi's "One Church, Many Nations: A Community Through My Lens

Culture Events Promotions

Itsekiri Global Homecoming And Maggi® Launch The 'MaggiTasteofItsekiri' Cooking Challenge

Culture Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Peller & Jarvis' Edo Wedding Looks Are Rooted in Culture and Beautifully Detailed | See Photos

Culture

Kimberly Jael’s Black, Yellow & Red Gown Is Her Fashion Tribute to Uganda’s Independence Day

Miss Universe Uganda 2026 1st Runner-Up Kimberly Jael celebrated Uganda’s 64th Independence Day on 9 October in a sculpted evening gown translating the national black, yellow, and red colours into high fashion.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Kimberly Jael posing in a black, yellow, and red evening gown for Uganda Independence Day.

Kimberly Jael posing in a black, yellow, and red evening gown for Uganda Independence Day.

Black sequins, sunshine yellow and a long red train? Kimberly Jael has found a gorgeous way to wear Uganda’s national colours. The model and Miss Universe Uganda 2026 first runner-up marked the country’s 64th Independence Day on 9 October in a sculpted gown that takes inspiration from the Ugandan flag.

Let’s start with that corset. The strapless black bodice is covered in sequins, with lace trimming the neckline, while canary-yellow fabric falls across her chest and shoulders. Then, at the hips, crimson-red fabric gathers before flowing into a fitted mermaid skirt that trails along the floor. Each colour has its place, and the long red train gives the look an extra flourish.

Kimberly Jael featuring graphic black, yellow, and red cheek makeup with pearl accents and cowrie shell drop earrings.

Kimberly Jael featuring graphic black, yellow, and red cheek makeup with pearl accents and cowrie shell drop earrings.

Kimberly carried the colour scheme into her beauty look, too, with graphic black, yellow and red makeup sweeping across her left cheekbone. Tiny pearl embellishments add detail to the face art, while her cropped natural afro leaves room for her large drop earrings, finished with traditional cowrie shells.

But Kimberly’s choices go beyond matching her outfit to the flag. She explained the meaning behind the gown in a message celebrating Uganda’s independence, connecting its details to the country’s history, the sacrifices of previous generations and the hopes she has for its future.

Independence is not just a date, it’s the chains that were broken and blood that was shed!!!

The glam is intentional. The pearls are for every tear my ancestors shed. The sequins are for every star in our future. The red train is long because our journey was long. This is what 64 years of resilience looks like in high fashion.

Happy Independence Day Uganda — we are not just free, we are FASHIONABLY FREE!

Kimberly Jael in a black sequined corset dress with yellow off-the-shoulder fabric and a ruched red skirt.

The strapless black sequined bodice is trimmed with lace and contrasted by canary-yellow fabric across the chest.

The explanation gives the gown another layer: the pearls represent the tears of her ancestors, the sequins speak to future possibilities, and the long red train reflects Uganda’s journey to independence. It’s a personal tribute expressed through the very details that make the outfit memorable.

Kimberly also had quite a run at the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026 pageant, where she won five titles, including Miss Afrikana and the People’s Choice award. Beyond pageantry, she is a youth mentor and advocate for community development and youth empowerment. For Independence Day, she put her love for Uganda on display through fashion, right down to the pearls and that sweeping red train.

Kimberly Jael wearing a black sequined corset gown with yellow draping and a long red train celebrating Uganda Independence Day.

Kimberly Jael marks Uganda’s 64th Independence Day in a custom gown inspired by the national flag.

***
Photo Credit: Kimberly Jael/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php