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See The Nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa!

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See The Nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa!

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Credit: The Future Awards Africa

As always, the Future Awards Africa continues to celebrate young Africans who are making a difference across industries, from entertainment and media to technology, business, advocacy, content creation, performing arts and more. Over the years, the awards have become an important platform for recognising the ideas, talent and achievements of young people contributing the continent’s present and future.

The 2026 edition broadens this celebration with nominees from across Africa, highlighting the impact of a new generation of leaders and changemakers beyond Nigeria.

These are the nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa:

PHOTOGRAPHY

Agbaje Halimah

Daniel Msirikale

Oluwatosin Junaid

Chidubem Praise Nmeka

Stephen Tayo Ajibare

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Odunayo Eweniyi

Maxwell Opondo

Charles Mfouapon

Wendy Okolo

Yanmo Omorogbe

MUSIC

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Shodade Solomon Segun (Shoday)

Idris Lawal Oluwadamilare (Oshamo)

Samuel Damilare (Abefe)

Amalachukwu Okonkwo Chantell (Amma)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY

Claudia Naisambwa Leshoomo (Kenya)

Joey Akan

Kanyinsola Olukoya

Nina Shaban (Kenya)

Onyinyechi Aderibigbe

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Iretidayo Zaccheaus

Keyinde and Taiwo Smith

Esther Uzodinma

Olamidun Ogundoyin

Adeola Adeyemi (Diiadem)

GOVERNANCE

Emma Inamutila Theofelus

Rinsola Abiola

Abideen Olasupo

Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa

Khalil Nur Khalil

ADVOCACY AND ACTIVISM

Aisha Hamman

Habib Sheidu

Violet Ejiata

Joshua Okoduwa

Oluwaseun Ikusika

LAW

Dr Stanley U. Nweke-Eze

Taiwo Aromolaran

Maryam Dan-Habu

Oluwafunke Adeoye

Temijuopelo Alufa

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Justina Nwokedi

Chiemela Ebere

Martins Okechukwu

Elizabeth Chibuzor

Chiemela Anosike

EDUCATION

Princess Natasha Momoh

Monalisa Agbata

Israel Oyedare

Jennifer Jonathan

Gloria Babarinde

JOURNALISM

Onyinyechi Obaroh Obaroh

Adesola Abisoye

Omolola Afolabi

Emmanuel Onwuka

Riyah Abdul

AGRICULTURE

Chy Nwakanma

Titilayo Aisha Damilola

Funmilayo Famuyiwa

Chioma Aniagolu

Adaeze Ruth Okonmah

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Fatou Jeng

Faith Emmanuel

Abraham Mbuthia

Ifeoluwa Ebiseni

Iheakachi Nwabueze

SPORTS

Letsile Tebogo (Botswana )

Ashleigh Plumptre

Tobi Amusan

Emmanuel Wanyoyi (Kenya)

Nene Joy Ojo

ART

Blessing Ejiroghene Adewale

Echezona Ogudu

Rahmal Houssig (Morocco)

Anthony Azekwoh

Tioluwa Yoloye

LITERATURE

Damilare Kuku

Fatima Bala

Eloghosa Osunde

Somtochukwu Ihezue

Peter Okonkwo

COMMUNITY ACTION

Daniel Ajala

Damilola Feyide

Oyinkansola Akinbiyi

Deborah Aderogba

Mordecai Orimiladeye

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Dr Princess Akawor

Mobolaji Ajayi

Dr Cassandra Akinde

Kiki Diorgu

Faith Adewale

FASHION

Goodnews Emmanuel

Fisayo Longe

Prudent Gabriel Peterson

Esther Yonkor

Desirée Iyama

FILM

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju

Abdulazeez Greene

Ogechi Chikezie

Damilare Adeeso

Jigar Ganatra

Ogheneyerhovwo Nana

CONTENT CREATION (COMEDY)

Aderonke Adepoju

Daniel Ekpe (Akwaman)

Folagade Banks

Destiny Ogie Osarewinda (Dezny)

Crazy Kennar ( Kenya)

CONTENT CREATION (LIFESTYLE)

Tobe Ugeh

Wode Maya (Ghana)

Eric Gugua

Adenike Tejuoso

Chef T

ACTING

Bolaji Ogunmola

Teniola Aladese

Uche Montana

Rosman Sunshine

Taye Arimoro

YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

James Popoola

Abdul Azeez Abdulyekeen

Taiwo Aromolaran

Deborah Johnson

Nora Awolowo

CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

Laetitia KY (Abidjan)

Akintunde Ikudayisi Ikudayisi

Emmanuel Whajah

Kendo Grant

Ijeoma Mathew

PERFORMING ARTS

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (Ibquake)

Hafsat Abdulllahi

Victory Ashaka

Kingfahd Ibitoye

Diana Modeme

ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY

Charlot Magayi

Brian Gadisi

Chiemela Anosike

Damilola Hamid Balogun

Oyinkansola Owoyemi

The awards ceremony is scheduled for November, and you can read more about the awards here.

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