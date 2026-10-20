Culture
See The Nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa!
As always, the Future Awards Africa continues to celebrate young Africans who are making a difference across industries, from entertainment and media to technology, business, advocacy, content creation, performing arts and more. Over the years, the awards have become an important platform for recognising the ideas, talent and achievements of young people contributing the continent’s present and future.
The 2026 edition broadens this celebration with nominees from across Africa, highlighting the impact of a new generation of leaders and changemakers beyond Nigeria.
These are the nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa:
PHOTOGRAPHY
Agbaje Halimah
Daniel Msirikale
Oluwatosin Junaid
Chidubem Praise Nmeka
Stephen Tayo Ajibare
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Photography.
From captivating performances to groundbreaking productions and unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing boundaries and shaping the future of Africa
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/OehuyMwkHT
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION
Odunayo Eweniyi
Maxwell Opondo
Charles Mfouapon
Wendy Okolo
Yanmo Omorogbe
Introducing the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology and Innovation.
From innovative solutions to ambitious ventures, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities across the continent.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/Oh9BZ2dXmq
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
MUSIC
Nikita Kering (Kenya)
Shodade Solomon Segun (Shoday)
Idris Lawal Oluwadamilare (Oshamo)
Samuel Damilare (Abefe)
Amalachukwu Okonkwo Chantell (Amma)
Meet the nominees for The Future Awards Africa
2026 Prize for Music.
From captivating performances to unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing creative boundaries and shaping the future of African entertainment.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/k2cefUEmec
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
ON-AIR PERSONALITY
Claudia Naisambwa Leshoomo (Kenya)
Joey Akan
Kanyinsola Olukoya
Nina Shaban (Kenya)
Onyinyechi Aderibigbe
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality.
These are the young Africans shaping narratives, influencing conversations, and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/vNx2xkqGdd
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Iretidayo Zaccheaus
Keyinde and Taiwo Smith
Esther Uzodinma
Olamidun Ogundoyin
Adeola Adeyemi (Diiadem)
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Entrepreneurship
From innovative solutions to ambitious ventures and exceptional professional practice, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/aBcc05fDbQ
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
GOVERNANCE
Emma Inamutila Theofelus
Rinsola Abiola
Abideen Olasupo
Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa
Khalil Nur Khalil
Twenty years of celebrating African excellence and a new generation of redefiners carrying that legacy forward.
Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/IDfN27RV5k
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
ADVOCACY AND ACTIVISM
Aisha Hamman
Habib Sheidu
Violet Ejiata
Joshua Okoduwa
Oluwaseun Ikusika
Meet the nominees for the 2026
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy and Activism.
Through courageous advocacy and a commitment to accountability, these are the young Africans championing change and building a more equitable future.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/yg4PqvpcZD
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
LAW
Dr Stanley U. Nweke-Eze
Taiwo Aromolaran
Maryam Dan-Habu
Oluwafunke Adeoye
Temijuopelo Alufa
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Law.
Through advocacy, community-led action, and a commitment to accountability, these are the young Africans championing change and building an equitable future for the continent.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/n6FRL5DH9B
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION
Justina Nwokedi
Chiemela Ebere
Martins Okechukwu
Elizabeth Chibuzor
Chiemela Anosike
EDUCATION
Princess Natasha Momoh
Monalisa Agbata
Israel Oyedare
Jennifer Jonathan
Gloria Babarinde
The Future Awards Africa presents to you, the nominees for the 2026 Prize for Education
From expanding access to essential services to creating opportunities, these are the young Africans improving lives and advancing the wellbeing of communities
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/64MUvI4zK0
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
JOURNALISM
Onyinyechi Obaroh Obaroh
Adesola Abisoye
Omolola Afolabi
Emmanuel Onwuka
Riyah Abdul
Nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism.
From compelling stories to fresh perspectives, these are the young Africans shaping narratives and conversations, and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/mdoPUoHHmV
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
AGRICULTURE
Chy Nwakanma
Titilayo Aisha Damilola
Funmilayo Famuyiwa
Chioma Aniagolu
Adaeze Ruth Okonmah
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture.
From expanding access to essential services to strengthening livelihoods and opportunities, these are the young Africans improving lives and wellbeing of communities.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/fMH04hjWA2
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
Fatou Jeng
Faith Emmanuel
Abraham Mbuthia
Ifeoluwa Ebiseni
Iheakachi Nwabueze
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Service.
From ambitious ventures to exceptional professional practice, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities across the continent.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/32PuUi9kv9
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
SPORTS
Letsile Tebogo (Botswana )
Ashleigh Plumptre
Tobi Amusan
Emmanuel Wanyoyi (Kenya)
Nene Joy Ojo
Meet the nominees for the 2026
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports
Through exceptional talent, determination, and a drive to excel, these are the young Africans breaking barriers, inspiring the next generation, and redefining what is possible
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/iYUbxYiYei
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
ART
Blessing Ejiroghene Adewale
Echezona Ogudu
Rahmal Houssig (Morocco)
Anthony Azekwoh
Tioluwa Yoloye
Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Arts.
Through bold ideas, striking visuals, and distinctive creativity, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities of African creativity.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/SyWE9Jvntr
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
LITERATURE
Damilare Kuku
Fatima Bala
Eloghosa Osunde
Somtochukwu Ihezue
Peter Okonkwo
Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Literature.
Through bold ideas and distinctive creative expression, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities of African creativity.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/Mmeeo8zaEQ
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
COMMUNITY ACTION
Daniel Ajala
Damilola Feyide
Oyinkansola Akinbiyi
Deborah Aderogba
Mordecai Orimiladeye
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Dr Princess Akawor
Mobolaji Ajayi
Dr Cassandra Akinde
Kiki Diorgu
Faith Adewale
Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Health and Wellness.
From expanding access to essential services to strengthening their communities, these are the young Africans improving lives and quality of life.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/5c6tSeJKTw
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
FASHION
Goodnews Emmanuel
Fisayo Longe
Prudent Gabriel Peterson
Esther Yonkor
Desirée Iyama
Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion.
Through bold ideas and distinctive creative expression, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities of African creativity.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/DWii5k8BlG
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
FILM
Eniola Korty Olanrewaju
Abdulazeez Greene
Ogechi Chikezie
Damilare Adeeso
Jigar Ganatra
Ogheneyerhovwo Nana
Introducing, the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film
From captivating performances to groundbreaking productions and unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing creative boundaries and shaping the future
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/UyNiUqCu2p
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
CONTENT CREATION (COMEDY)
Aderonke Adepoju
Daniel Ekpe (Akwaman)
Folagade Banks
Destiny Ogie Osarewinda (Dezny)
Crazy Kennar ( Kenya)
Meet the nominees for the Prize for Comedy Content Creation.
From compelling stories to fresh perspectives, these are the young Africans shaping narratives,
and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/B6TYmELfXa
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
CONTENT CREATION (LIFESTYLE)
Tobe Ugeh
Wode Maya (Ghana)
Eric Gugua
Adenike Tejuoso
Chef T
ACTING
Bolaji Ogunmola
Teniola Aladese
Uche Montana
Rosman Sunshine
Taye Arimoro
The Future Awards Africa is proud to present its nominees for the 2026 Prize for Acting.
From captivating performances to unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing boundaries and shaping the future of African entertainment.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/gsoZK7IE13
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR
James Popoola
Abdul Azeez Abdulyekeen
Taiwo Aromolaran
Deborah Johnson
Nora Awolowo
Nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism.
From compelling stories to fresh perspectives, these are the young Africans shaping narratives and conversations, and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/mdoPUoHHmV
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
CREATIVE EXCELLENCE
Laetitia KY (Abidjan)
Akintunde Ikudayisi Ikudayisi
Emmanuel Whajah
Kendo Grant
Ijeoma Mathew
Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Creative Excellence
Through bold ideas, striking visuals, and distinctive creative expression, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/jUam3tHKP3
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
PERFORMING ARTS
Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (Ibquake)
Hafsat Abdulllahi
Victory Ashaka
Kingfahd Ibitoye
Diana Modeme
Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Performing Arts.
From captivating performances to unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing creative boundaries and shaping the future of African entertainment.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/dJdh8G8X6V
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY
Charlot Magayi
Brian Gadisi
Chiemela Anosike
Damilola Hamid Balogun
Oyinkansola Owoyemi
Introducing the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Energy and Sustainability.
From innovative solutions to ambitious ventures, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities across the continent.
#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/r5SeIURRvN
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026
The awards ceremony is scheduled for November, and you can read more about the awards here.