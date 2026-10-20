See The Nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa!

As always, the Future Awards Africa continues to celebrate young Africans who are making a difference across industries, from entertainment and media to technology, business, advocacy, content creation, performing arts and more. Over the years, the awards have become an important platform for recognising the ideas, talent and achievements of young people contributing the continent’s present and future.

The 2026 edition broadens this celebration with nominees from across Africa, highlighting the impact of a new generation of leaders and changemakers beyond Nigeria.

These are the nominees for the 2026 Future Awards Africa:

PHOTOGRAPHY

Agbaje Halimah

Daniel Msirikale

Oluwatosin Junaid

Chidubem Praise Nmeka

Stephen Tayo Ajibare

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Photography. From captivating performances to groundbreaking productions and unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing boundaries and shaping the future of Africa #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/OehuyMwkHT — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Odunayo Eweniyi

Maxwell Opondo

Charles Mfouapon

Wendy Okolo

Yanmo Omorogbe

Introducing the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology and Innovation.

From innovative solutions to ambitious ventures, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities across the continent. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/Oh9BZ2dXmq — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

MUSIC

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Shodade Solomon Segun (Shoday)

Idris Lawal Oluwadamilare (Oshamo)

Samuel Damilare (Abefe)

Amalachukwu Okonkwo Chantell (Amma)

Meet the nominees for The Future Awards Africa

2026 Prize for Music. From captivating performances to unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing creative boundaries and shaping the future of African entertainment. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/k2cefUEmec — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

ON-AIR PERSONALITY

Claudia Naisambwa Leshoomo (Kenya)

Joey Akan

Kanyinsola Olukoya

Nina Shaban (Kenya)

Onyinyechi Aderibigbe

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality. These are the young Africans shaping narratives, influencing conversations, and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/vNx2xkqGdd — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Iretidayo Zaccheaus

Keyinde and Taiwo Smith

Esther Uzodinma

Olamidun Ogundoyin

Adeola Adeyemi (Diiadem)

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Entrepreneurship From innovative solutions to ambitious ventures and exceptional professional practice, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/aBcc05fDbQ — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

GOVERNANCE

Emma Inamutila Theofelus

Rinsola Abiola

Abideen Olasupo

Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa

Khalil Nur Khalil

Twenty years of celebrating African excellence and a new generation of redefiners carrying that legacy forward. Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/IDfN27RV5k — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

ADVOCACY AND ACTIVISM

Aisha Hamman

Habib Sheidu

Violet Ejiata

Joshua Okoduwa

Oluwaseun Ikusika

Meet the nominees for the 2026

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy and Activism. Through courageous advocacy and a commitment to accountability, these are the young Africans championing change and building a more equitable future. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/yg4PqvpcZD — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

LAW

Dr Stanley U. Nweke-Eze

Taiwo Aromolaran

Maryam Dan-Habu

Oluwafunke Adeoye

Temijuopelo Alufa

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Law. Through advocacy, community-led action, and a commitment to accountability, these are the young Africans championing change and building an equitable future for the continent. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/n6FRL5DH9B — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Justina Nwokedi

Chiemela Ebere

Martins Okechukwu

Elizabeth Chibuzor

Chiemela Anosike

EDUCATION

Princess Natasha Momoh

Monalisa Agbata

Israel Oyedare

Jennifer Jonathan

Gloria Babarinde

The Future Awards Africa presents to you, the nominees for the 2026 Prize for Education From expanding access to essential services to creating opportunities, these are the young Africans improving lives and advancing the wellbeing of communities #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/64MUvI4zK0 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

JOURNALISM

Onyinyechi Obaroh Obaroh

Adesola Abisoye

Omolola Afolabi

Emmanuel Onwuka

Riyah Abdul

Nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism. From compelling stories to fresh perspectives, these are the young Africans shaping narratives and conversations, and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/mdoPUoHHmV — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

AGRICULTURE

Chy Nwakanma

Titilayo Aisha Damilola

Funmilayo Famuyiwa

Chioma Aniagolu

Adaeze Ruth Okonmah

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture. From expanding access to essential services to strengthening livelihoods and opportunities, these are the young Africans improving lives and wellbeing of communities. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/fMH04hjWA2 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Fatou Jeng

Faith Emmanuel

Abraham Mbuthia

Ifeoluwa Ebiseni

Iheakachi Nwabueze

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Service.

From ambitious ventures to exceptional professional practice, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities across the continent.

#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/32PuUi9kv9 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

SPORTS

Letsile Tebogo (Botswana )

Ashleigh Plumptre

Tobi Amusan

Emmanuel Wanyoyi (Kenya)

Nene Joy Ojo

Meet the nominees for the 2026

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports

Through exceptional talent, determination, and a drive to excel, these are the young Africans breaking barriers, inspiring the next generation, and redefining what is possible

#TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/iYUbxYiYei — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

ART

Blessing Ejiroghene Adewale

Echezona Ogudu

Rahmal Houssig (Morocco)

Anthony Azekwoh

Tioluwa Yoloye

Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Arts. Through bold ideas, striking visuals, and distinctive creativity, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities of African creativity. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/SyWE9Jvntr — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

LITERATURE

Damilare Kuku

Fatima Bala

Eloghosa Osunde

Somtochukwu Ihezue

Peter Okonkwo

Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Literature. Through bold ideas and distinctive creative expression, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities of African creativity. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/Mmeeo8zaEQ — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

COMMUNITY ACTION

Daniel Ajala

Damilola Feyide

Oyinkansola Akinbiyi

Deborah Aderogba

Mordecai Orimiladeye

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Dr Princess Akawor

Mobolaji Ajayi

Dr Cassandra Akinde

Kiki Diorgu

Faith Adewale

Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Health and Wellness. From expanding access to essential services to strengthening their communities, these are the young Africans improving lives and quality of life. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/5c6tSeJKTw — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

FASHION

Goodnews Emmanuel

Fisayo Longe

Prudent Gabriel Peterson

Esther Yonkor

Desirée Iyama

Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion. Through bold ideas and distinctive creative expression, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities of African creativity. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/DWii5k8BlG — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

FILM

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju

Abdulazeez Greene

Ogechi Chikezie

Damilare Adeeso

Jigar Ganatra

Ogheneyerhovwo Nana

Introducing, the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film From captivating performances to groundbreaking productions and unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing creative boundaries and shaping the future #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/UyNiUqCu2p — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

CONTENT CREATION (COMEDY)

Aderonke Adepoju

Daniel Ekpe (Akwaman)

Folagade Banks

Destiny Ogie Osarewinda (Dezny)

Crazy Kennar ( Kenya)

Meet the nominees for the Prize for Comedy Content Creation. From compelling stories to fresh perspectives, these are the young Africans shaping narratives,

and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/B6TYmELfXa — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

CONTENT CREATION (LIFESTYLE)

Tobe Ugeh

Wode Maya (Ghana)

Eric Gugua

Adenike Tejuoso

Chef T

ACTING

Bolaji Ogunmola

Teniola Aladese

Uche Montana

Rosman Sunshine

Taye Arimoro

The Future Awards Africa is proud to present its nominees for the 2026 Prize for Acting. From captivating performances to unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing boundaries and shaping the future of African entertainment. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/gsoZK7IE13 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

James Popoola

Abdul Azeez Abdulyekeen

Taiwo Aromolaran

Deborah Johnson

Nora Awolowo

Nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism. From compelling stories to fresh perspectives, these are the young Africans shaping narratives and conversations, and transforming how the continent sees and tells its stories. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/mdoPUoHHmV — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

Laetitia KY (Abidjan)

Akintunde Ikudayisi Ikudayisi

Emmanuel Whajah

Kendo Grant

Ijeoma Mathew

Presenting the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Creative Excellence

Through bold ideas, striking visuals, and distinctive creative expression, these are the young Africans reimagining culture and expanding the possibilities #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/jUam3tHKP3 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

PERFORMING ARTS

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (Ibquake)

Hafsat Abdulllahi

Victory Ashaka

Kingfahd Ibitoye

Diana Modeme

Meet the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Performing Arts. From captivating performances to unforgettable artistry, these are the young Africans pushing creative boundaries and shaping the future of African entertainment. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/dJdh8G8X6V — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY

Charlot Magayi

Brian Gadisi

Chiemela Anosike

Damilola Hamid Balogun

Oyinkansola Owoyemi

Introducing the nominees for the 2026 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Energy and Sustainability.

From innovative solutions to ambitious ventures, these are the young Africans driving progress and creating new possibilities across the continent. #TFAA20 #TheFutureAwardsAfrica https://t.co/r5SeIURRvN — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) October 20, 2026

The awards ceremony is scheduled for November, and you can read more about the awards here.