Nigerian Artists Who Have Sold Out London’s O2 Arena

The O2 Arena is one of the most popular music venues in the world. Its significance extends to Nigerian music. As Afrobeats was crossing over to the world, selling out London’s 02 Arena became one of the markers of that global expansion. Ayo Onikoyi, for Vanguard Newspaper, described the venue as “a symbol of global acceptance, a stamp of credibility, and a gateway to even greater success” for Nigerian artists.

Filling a room with 1000 people requires a lot of work; now multiply that by 20, and imagine what how much effort it’d take to fill out a venue with 20, 000 people, screaming back your music at you. The London’s 02 Arena has a 20,000-seat capacity, and has become one of the most recognisable stages in Afrobeats’ international rise, offering artists an opportunity to perform before large audiences, connect with Nigerians and other African music lovers in the diaspora, and demonstrate the growing commercial appeal of Nigerian music. Its reputation as a venue for global superstars has also made performing there a significant career milestone.

If you can sell out the 02 Arena, you could dare to sell out a bigger venue, stadiums, and many more, in the world. Being very popular in Nigeria does not translate to selling out venues like the O2 Arena; your music must have travelled far.

Wizkid opened the 022 Arena door when he sold out the O2 Arena in 2018, becoming the first Nigerian artist to achieve the feat. Since then, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Rema have also taken their music to the celebrated London venue, with some returning for multiple shows.

Here are the Nigerian artists who have sold out the O2 Arena:

Wizkid

Wizkid made history on 26 May 2018 when he sold out the O2 Arena with his Afrorepublik concert, becoming the first Nigerian artist to achieve the feat. The show featured appearances by other Nigerian and UK-based artists, including Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi and many others. It marked a major moment for Afrobeats, demonstrating that Nigerian music could command a 20,000-capacity venue in London.

He returned in 2021 during the Made in Lagos tour, when he sold out the iconic venues within minutes, and performed for three consecutive days.

Davido

On 27 January 2019, Davido headlined a sold-out show at the O2 Arena. The concert featured special appearances, including British actor Idris Elba and Jamaican artist Popcaan, and showcased Davido’s ability to bring his energetic performances and catalogue of hits to an international audience. The milestone further strengthened his position as one of Afrobeats’ leading global stars.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy sold out the O2 Arena on 27 August 2021 during his Spaceship tour.

Asake

After rising rapidly through the Nigerian music scene with hits, Asake took another major step in his career when he sold out the O2 Arena on 20 August 2023. The show followed his successful sold-out performances at the smaller O2 Academy Brixton venue. He returned to the O2 Arena in 2024 for his Lungu Boy World Tour, reinforcing his growing international appeal and the reach of his distinctive street-pop sound, and returned again in 2026 during his In God We Trust tour.

Rema

Rema joined the list on 14 November 2023 when he sold out the O2 Arena. At just 23, he became one of the youngest Nigerian artists to headline a sold-out concert at the venue. The show featured an elaborate entrance, a live band and performances of songs from his growing catalogue, including his global hit “Calm Down.” It was a defining moment for the singer.

Now, Olamide has announced his upcoming show at the O2 Arena in March 2027. The O2 Arena remains one of the most significant stages for Nigerian artists seeking to cement their place on the global music scene, and Olamide’s planned performance will be another important moment for Afrobeats. It will add his name to the growing list of Nigerian artists who have taken their music to the celebrated London venue, further demonstrating how far Nigerian music has travelled and how much further it can go.