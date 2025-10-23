Inspired
The Future Awards Africa Reveals 2025 Nominee List Celebrating Young Leaders Across the Continent
The Future Awards Africa is back for 2025 with a new theme, “Threads of Legacy,” and a list of young Africans redefining success.
The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced the nominees for its 19th edition, celebrating young Africans who are shaping the continent’s future through creativity, innovation, and leadership.
This year’s theme, “Threads of Legacy,” highlights the power of young changemakers whose work today is influencing Africa’s tomorrow. The awards, often described as the continent’s most prestigious recognition platform for young achievers, continue to spotlight individuals making meaningful impact across various fields.
The 2025 edition features 25 categories, the most in TFAA history, reflecting the growing diversity of youth excellence. Notable updates include the introduction of Performing Arts to recognise creative expressions on stage and screen, and Service to Young People, an honorary category celebrating individuals championing youth causes across Africa.
Speaking on this year’s nominees, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said:
The story of Africa’s future is being written today, thread by thread, through the work of these nominees. They are artists, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, advocates, and innovators whose achievements do more than inspire — they create legacies that others can build on. Each name on this list is proof that young Africans are not waiting for the future to happen; they are actively shaping it. This is what The Future Awards Africa exists to celebrate. We are honoured to spotlight their stories, preserve their contributions as part of Africa’s collective memory, and excited for the mark they will leave on generations to come.
Among this year’s nominees are Rasheedat Ajibade, Fola David, Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo (Asherkine), Victor Ugo, Poco Lee, Gbubemi Ejeye, Tomike Adeoye, Kelvin Umechukwu, Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu, and Dongio Casil (Djec Fashion) from Cameroon. Each nominee represents the creativity, resilience, and determination that define the new generation of African leaders.
The Future Awards Africa continues to recognise and celebrate the stories of young Africans who are driving progress across industries, from business and technology to entertainment, education, and advocacy.
The awards will be judged by a distinguished panel of leaders and visionaries who have left indelible marks on their fields, ensuring a rigorous and transparent selection process that reflects the excellence of the nominees.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Creativity and Innovation
- Chiamaka Iwenofu
- Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka (ianumeh)
- Taiwo Abisoye Joel
- Daniel Obasi (AMAH Studios)
- Julie C. Godwin
Photography
- Ayo Makinwa
- Amazing Klef
- Emeka Amafor
- Thompson Ekong
- Chika Onuu
Education
- Adeola (Della) Abayomi
- John Onuigbo
- Chioma Ukpabi
- Abigael Anaza-Mark
- Afeez Iyiola
Journalism
- Blessings Mosugu (News Central Television)
- Muhammad Ibrahim (Halal Reporters)
- Yousra Elbagir
- Madina Dahiru Maishanu
- Emmanuel Onwuka
Content Creation
- Mariam Apaokagi (Taooma)
- Dezny (Destiny Ogie Osarewinda)
- Nasboi (Lawal Nasiru Bolaji)
- Shankscomics
- Steven Ndukwu
- Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)
Health and Fitness
- Victor Ugo (MANI)
- Kieva Chris-Amusan (Fertitude)
- Kemi Olakunle (HealthVest (formerly Health4Moni)
- Imodoye Abioro (CEO of Healthbotics)
- Lola Aderemi (Co-Founder of Pharmarun)
Community Action
- Fatima Mohammed Habib
- Aderinsola Akinwumi
- Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo (Asherkine)
- Hammed Kayode Alabi
- Grace Oyemade
Arts
- Uzo Njoku
- Ahmed Alsagheer
- Haneefah Adam
- Samson Bakare
- Ayobola Kekere-Ekun
Literature
- Adedayo Agarau
- Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu
- Troy Onyango (Kenya)
- Chioma Rosemary
- Chukwuebuka Ibeh
Activism and Advocacy
- Claire Benson Idoko (Nedeevah Aid Foundation)
- Damilola Osuolale (KIDNEY HEALTH EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION)
- Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa)
- Aisha Hamman (Lift Africa Foundation)
- Ufuoma Nnamdi Udeh
Fashion
- Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group)
- Elyon Adede (Elexiay)
- Dongio Casil (Djec fashion) (Cameroon)
- Makililo Nelson (Maklinscout)
- Mohammed Abbas Ossu (Abbaswoman)
Law
- Markanthony Ezeoha
- Annie Oti
- Mina Obeten
- Bernice Asein
- Ogenetega Adedipe
Film
- Femi Dapson
- Oluwadamilola Apampa (Dammy Twitch)
- Ella Chikezie
- Adedapo Adedeji (DapoKing)
- Niyi Fagbemi
Professional Service
- Tomiwa Aghedo
- David Onilude
- Muyiwa Babarinde
- Bode Roberts
- Oreoluwa Agunbiade
Entrepreneurship
- Dr. Bukola Jaiyeola
- RJ Musah
- Fatima Babakura
- Ogechukwu Obah
- Tomike Adeoye
Technology
- Kieva Chris-Amusan (Fertitude)
- Oluwatobi Oseni (Payshiga Technologies)
- Christiana Onoja (Founder Shecode.ai)
- Toluwanimi Adegbite (Founder Cirvee)
- Kelvin Umechukwu (Bumpa)
Performing Arts
- Sheilah Gashumba (GASHUMBA, DJ) (Uganda)
- Babatunde Kasumu (Babs Cardini, Magician)
- Daniella Peters (Spoken Word Artist)
- Big Bimi
- Iweh Pascal Odinaka (Poco Lee)
Intrapreneurship
- Samuel Frank (Sahara Impact Ventures)
- Abiodun Ayobami (Finxpire Digital Network Ltd)
- Hakeem Akiode (Youverify)
- Elizabeth Abati (Google)
- Solomon Ayodele (Wema Bank)
On Air Personality
- Adaeze Aduaka
- Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On-air)
- Azeezah Hashim (Kenya)
- Daniel Adaaja
- Riyah Abdul (Ghana)
Agriculture
- Basirat Abdullahi (Founder, Happy Birds)
- Ajoke Amusat (The Grocery lady)
- Baliqees Salaudeen (Green Republic Limited)
- Adetiloye Aiyeola (Produce Export Development Alliance)
- Owoyemi Olasunkanmi
Governance
- Otobong Obo
- Nafisat Buge
- Muhammed Kadade Sulieman
- Daniel Otabor
- Abdulhaleem Ringim
Music
- Okeowo Oladotun Alani, DOTTi
- Ayo Maff
- Folarin Odunlami (FOLA)
- Oluwafisayo Isa (Darkoo)
- Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi)
Sports
- Chijioke Mbaoma (Enyimba)
- Sodiq Ismail (Remo Stars)
- Ola Aina (Nott’m Forest)
- Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Rasheedat Ajibade (PSG)
Acting
- Gbubemi Ejeye
- Teniola Aladese
- Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni)
- Mike Afolarin
- Tomi Ojo
Service to Young People (Honorary)
Ali Baba
Young Person of the Year
- Fola David
- Tolulope Makinwa
- Alma Asinobi
- Kemi Olakunle (Health Vest)
- Ayelabola Ololade
- Hammed Kayode Alabi
- Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale (Olaolu Slawn)