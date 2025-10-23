The Future Awards Africa Reveals 2025 Nominee List Celebrating Young Leaders Across the Continent

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced the nominees for its 19th edition, celebrating young Africans who are shaping the continent’s future through creativity, innovation, and leadership.

This year’s theme, “Threads of Legacy,” highlights the power of young changemakers whose work today is influencing Africa’s tomorrow. The awards, often described as the continent’s most prestigious recognition platform for young achievers, continue to spotlight individuals making meaningful impact across various fields.

The 2025 edition features 25 categories, the most in TFAA history, reflecting the growing diversity of youth excellence. Notable updates include the introduction of Performing Arts to recognise creative expressions on stage and screen, and Service to Young People, an honorary category celebrating individuals championing youth causes across Africa.

Speaking on this year’s nominees, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said:

The story of Africa’s future is being written today, thread by thread, through the work of these nominees. They are artists, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, advocates, and innovators whose achievements do more than inspire — they create legacies that others can build on. Each name on this list is proof that young Africans are not waiting for the future to happen; they are actively shaping it. This is what The Future Awards Africa exists to celebrate. We are honoured to spotlight their stories, preserve their contributions as part of Africa’s collective memory, and excited for the mark they will leave on generations to come.

Among this year’s nominees are Rasheedat Ajibade, Fola David, Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo (Asherkine), Victor Ugo, Poco Lee, Gbubemi Ejeye, Tomike Adeoye, Kelvin Umechukwu, Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu, and Dongio Casil (Djec Fashion) from Cameroon. Each nominee represents the creativity, resilience, and determination that define the new generation of African leaders.

The Future Awards Africa continues to recognise and celebrate the stories of young Africans who are driving progress across industries, from business and technology to entertainment, education, and advocacy.

The awards will be judged by a distinguished panel of leaders and visionaries who have left indelible marks on their fields, ensuring a rigorous and transparent selection process that reflects the excellence of the nominees.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Creativity and Innovation

Chiamaka Iwenofu

Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka (ianumeh)

Taiwo Abisoye Joel

Daniel Obasi (AMAH Studios)

Julie C. Godwin

Photography

Ayo Makinwa

Amazing Klef

Emeka Amafor

Thompson Ekong

Chika Onuu

Education

Adeola (Della) Abayomi

John Onuigbo

Chioma Ukpabi

Abigael Anaza-Mark

Afeez Iyiola

Journalism

Blessings Mosugu (News Central Television)

Muhammad Ibrahim (Halal Reporters)

Yousra Elbagir

Madina Dahiru Maishanu

Emmanuel Onwuka

Content Creation

Mariam Apaokagi (Taooma)

Dezny (Destiny Ogie Osarewinda)

Nasboi (Lawal Nasiru Bolaji)

Shankscomics

Steven Ndukwu

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Health and Fitness

Victor Ugo (MANI)

Kieva Chris-Amusan (Fertitude)

Kemi Olakunle (HealthVest (formerly Health4Moni)

Imodoye Abioro (CEO of Healthbotics)

Lola Aderemi (Co-Founder of Pharmarun)

Community Action

Fatima Mohammed Habib

Aderinsola Akinwumi

Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo (Asherkine)

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Grace Oyemade

Arts

Uzo Njoku

Ahmed Alsagheer

Haneefah Adam

Samson Bakare

Ayobola Kekere-Ekun

Literature

Adedayo Agarau

Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu

Troy Onyango (Kenya)

Chioma Rosemary

Chukwuebuka Ibeh

Activism and Advocacy

Claire Benson Idoko (Nedeevah Aid Foundation)

Damilola Osuolale (KIDNEY HEALTH EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION)

Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa)

Aisha Hamman (Lift Africa Foundation)

Ufuoma Nnamdi Udeh

Fashion

Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group)

Elyon Adede (Elexiay)

Dongio Casil (Djec fashion) (Cameroon)

Makililo Nelson (Maklinscout)

Mohammed Abbas Ossu (Abbaswoman)

Law

Markanthony Ezeoha

Annie Oti

Mina Obeten

Bernice Asein

Ogenetega Adedipe

Film

Femi Dapson

Oluwadamilola Apampa (Dammy Twitch)

Ella Chikezie

Adedapo Adedeji (DapoKing)

Niyi Fagbemi

Professional Service

Tomiwa Aghedo

David Onilude

Muyiwa Babarinde

Bode Roberts

Oreoluwa Agunbiade

Entrepreneurship

Dr. Bukola Jaiyeola

RJ Musah

Fatima Babakura

Ogechukwu Obah

Tomike Adeoye

Technology

Kieva Chris-Amusan (Fertitude)

Oluwatobi Oseni (Payshiga Technologies)

Christiana Onoja (Founder Shecode.ai)

Toluwanimi Adegbite (Founder Cirvee)

Kelvin Umechukwu (Bumpa)

Performing Arts

Sheilah Gashumba (GASHUMBA, DJ) (Uganda)

Babatunde Kasumu (Babs Cardini, Magician)

Daniella Peters (Spoken Word Artist)

Big Bimi

Iweh Pascal Odinaka (Poco Lee)

Intrapreneurship

Samuel Frank (Sahara Impact Ventures)

Abiodun Ayobami (Finxpire Digital Network Ltd)

Hakeem Akiode (Youverify)

Elizabeth Abati (Google)

Solomon Ayodele (Wema Bank)

On Air Personality

Adaeze Aduaka

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On-air)

Azeezah Hashim (Kenya)

Daniel Adaaja

Riyah Abdul (Ghana)

Agriculture

Basirat Abdullahi (Founder, Happy Birds)

Ajoke Amusat (The Grocery lady)

Baliqees Salaudeen (Green Republic Limited)

Adetiloye Aiyeola (Produce Export Development Alliance)

Owoyemi Olasunkanmi

Governance

Otobong Obo

Nafisat Buge

Muhammed Kadade Sulieman

Daniel Otabor

Abdulhaleem Ringim

Music

Okeowo Oladotun Alani, DOTTi

Ayo Maff

Folarin Odunlami (FOLA)

Oluwafisayo Isa (Darkoo)

Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi)

Sports

Chijioke Mbaoma (Enyimba)

Sodiq Ismail (Remo Stars)

Ola Aina (Nott’m Forest)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Rasheedat Ajibade (PSG)

Acting

Gbubemi Ejeye

Teniola Aladese

Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni)

Mike Afolarin

Tomi Ojo

Service to Young People (Honorary)

Ali Baba

Young Person of the Year