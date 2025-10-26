Gbemi & Toolz Are Talking Sex, Pleasure & Everything We Don’t Say Out Loud

Ever wondered why conversations about sex still feel like a secret meeting? In the latest episode of OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz, Gbemi and Toolz are breaking that silence.

Joined by sex education experts Harrison Tito and Olawunmi Esan, they sit down for an open, uncensored talk about everything that happens behind closed doors — from pleasure and communication to boundaries and the myths we’ve all been told.

From laughter to honest confessions, the conversation peeled back layers on how couples connect, what real intimacy looks like, and why talking openly about pleasure shouldn’t be taboo. Toolz even joked that if most people were having great sex, “we’d probably all be calmer humans.”

It’s the kind of episode that makes you laugh, squirm, and maybe even rethink a few things about your own love life.

Watch the full episode of OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz below.

