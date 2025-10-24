Asake Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk with a Set That Feels Like Home

Asake’s first Tiny Desk performance is one for the books. The super star brought his sound — a mix of Fuji, Afrobeats, and amapiano — to the famous NPR Music desk with a set list that had everyone vibing. From “Why Love” to “Amapiano,” “Lonely at the Top,” and “Fuji Vibe,” he delivered hit after hit in a seamless flow that showed just how far his music has travelled.

It’s rare to see Asake in such an intimate setting, but the moment he started, it felt like home. The live band gave every track a new layer — soft horns, warm drums, and those unmistakable background harmonies that make you want to sing along. Each song carried a story, weaving through themes of love, faith, and ambition, all grounded in his Yoruba roots.

And just when the set seemed to be winding down, Asake grabbed a pair of mini bongos for “Fuji Vibe,” closing with a rhythm that turned the office into a mini Lagos street party.

It’s the kind of performance that reminds you why Asake is more than a hitmaker.

Watch below