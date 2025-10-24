Adekunle Gold Brings It Home in the Video for “Don Corleone”

Adekunle Gold is taking it back to his roots, quite literally, in the video for “Don Corleone.”

Shot at the historic King Kosoko Palace in Ereko, Lagos Island, the visuals are rich with heritage, rhythm, and a touch of royalty. It’s not just another music video; it’s a homecoming. From his walk through the palace grounds to scenes featuring HRH Abiola Kosoko, every frame feels like a reminder of where greatness begins.

There’s more — the video also captures moments from the Fuji Street Carnival, a lively celebration of sound and culture with appearances from Rybeena, Kid Carder, Tml Vibez, Zlatan, Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, Atawewe, and Obesere.

As the second track off his latest album “Fuji,” “Don Corleone” sees Adekunle Gold owning his space with calm authority. It’s his way of saying, “I’ve earned my seat at the table.” The rhythm, the pride, and the Lagos spirit — it all comes together beautifully in this one.

Watch below