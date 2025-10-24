Connect with us

Adekunle Gold Brings It Home in the Video for "Don Corleone"

Asake Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk with a Set That Feels Like Home

Ayra Starr and Rema Are Owning Every Beat in “Who’s Dat Girl”

Gbemi and Toolz Team Up with Dr. Renner to Break Down HPV, Cervical Cancer & Pap Smears

Muni Long’s Spirit Tunnel Walk Is the Kind of Joy We All Need

Tosin Olaseinde Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Break Down Nigeria’s New Tax Law

This Easy Fruit Cake Recipe Is Soft, Moist and Perfect for Any Day of the Week

Jennifer Hudson Walked Through the Spirit Tunnel in Neon and We’re Taking Style Notes

Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

Tiwa Savage Keeps It Real on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz | Watch

Adekunle Gold returns to his Lagos roots in the “Don Corleone” video, shot at the historic King Kosoko Palace and featuring cameos from Fuji legends and rising stars.
6 hours ago

Adekunle Gold is taking it back to his roots, quite literally, in the video for “Don Corleone.”

Shot at the historic King Kosoko Palace in Ereko, Lagos Island, the visuals are rich with heritage, rhythm, and a touch of royalty. It’s not just another music video; it’s a homecoming. From his walk through the palace grounds to scenes featuring HRH Abiola Kosoko, every frame feels like a reminder of where greatness begins.

There’s more — the video also captures moments from the Fuji Street Carnival, a lively celebration of sound and culture with appearances from Rybeena, Kid Carder, Tml Vibez, Zlatan, Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, Atawewe, and Obesere.

As the second track off his latest album “Fuji,” “Don Corleone” sees Adekunle Gold owning his space with calm authority. It’s his way of saying, “I’ve earned my seat at the table.” The rhythm, the pride, and the Lagos spirit — it all comes together beautifully in this one.

Watch below

